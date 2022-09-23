Head to Jeddah for a luxury trip where you can truly indulge yourself (Visit Saudi)

Superbly located on Jeddah’s Corniche, right by the Red Sea, this sumptuous, five-star property is perfectly placed for exploring this historic city. Although, with the high-end facilities on hand, you might not want to leave. There is an outdoor pool perched on the rooftop, offering unparalleled panoramic views; a health and fitness centre with access to a sauna and steam room along with state-of-the-art gym equipment; and a choice of three restaurants. Serving Middle Eastern, European, or Chinese cuisine, make sure you start your evening taking in the incredible views with some gourmet bites at the Sky Lounge. The hotel can also arrange a variety of immersive experiences, from a desert safari to a walking tour of the UNESCO heritage site of Al Balad. Beyond the hotel, treat yourself to a shopping trip to Red Sea Mall or El Khayyat Centre which host a range of international luxury brands and boutiques or indulge in the famed coffee culture.

Jeddah is the perfect place to explore Arab coffee culture (Visit Saudi)

With its smooth, efficient service, elegant bedrooms and choice of seven different dining options, the JW Marriott Hotel, Riyadh is well-placed to host three generations of families. Grandparents and parents will appreciate the calm, soothing surroundings, luxury spa and health centre (where you can enjoy a restorative morning yoga class) while kids will love the tennis courts and outdoor pool. Another huge plus is its proximity to Boulevard Riyadh City (which operates during Riyadh Season). This bustling entertainment zone offers fun for all the family, including outdoor cinemas, cafes, and restaurants, as well as sporting, music and theatrical events.

Solo travellers can immerse themselves in Dammam’s culture scene - such as the iconic Ithra centre (Visit Saudi)

Dammam is lesser known than Riyadh or Jeddah – and perfect for adventurous, solo travellers who want to explore somewhere a bit different. There’s a hip street art district in nearby Al Khobar’s Bayoniya, a range of cultural hubs and museums – from the quirky Taybeen, home to retro toys, video games, posters and Coke bottles, to the iconic Ithra which houses a museum, theatre, library, cinema and exhibition galleries within its impressive site, as well as the atmospheric Share Al Hob souq. The Wyndham Garden offers a welcoming haven from a day’s exploring with spacious, comfortable rooms, an outdoor pool, spa and health club, and several dining options. King Fahad Park is nearby, perfect for a quiet, contemplative stroll, as is the Corniche.

Enjoy exploring Riyadh’s vibrant souks together (Visit Saudi)

Conveniently located on popular Taliah Street, in the heart of the city, with access to dozens of restaurants and plentiful shopping from souqs to boutiques, Rosh Rayhaan by Rotana is a perfect choice if you’re travelling with friends. The hotel has several lounge areas where you can meet up and hang out, as well as a pool for chilling by. Fitness buddies can make good use of the gym, and you can all get together by night for dinner at the all-day Flavours international dining restaurant, or at the al fresco Sama Lounge, with its extensive outdoor terrace.

Jeddah’s family-perfect waterfront boasts a beach, three pools and designated kids’ zones (Visit Saudi)

With a host of self-contained apartments – from studios, to one- and two-bedroom – this is perfect for potentially frazzled parents who will love the fact that there’s a sizeable pool and a kids’ corner to keep younger ones entertained. There is also access to a restaurant and snack bar as well as a wellness and fitness centre, in case mum and dad want to take some time for themselves. The hotel is also well placed for shopping and entertainment districts, and not far from the exciting Jeddah Waterfront, with access to the beach, three pools, a walking and cycling area, and more kids’ zones. You can also enjoy wandering Jeddah’s historical district, placed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2014, taking in the beautiful, imposing Red Sea architecture, and the must-visit Nassif House Museum.

Step back in time in Jeddah’s fascinating historical district (Visit Saudi)

Couples can enjoy amazing views across Riyadh at The Globe, Al Faisaliah Tower (Visit Saudi)

With just 71 intimate rooms and suites, and designed in traditional Arabian style, this has romance written all over it. Bedrooms feature carved wooden headboards, atmospheric artworks on the walls, and some with small terraces separated by etched screens, creating a cosy, welcoming feel. A range of restaurants offer everything from international cuisine to authentic Arabic flavours, and a tea lounge. While the Mashreq Spa features a Moroccan hammam, large indoor pool, well-appointed gym, and a range of signature treatments, in case you’d forgotten that you’re here mainly to relax. Beyond the hotel, for date nights out, the local food scene has a wealth of incredible options – from Suhail’s modern spins on traditional dishes to The Globe’s restaurant with a breathtaking view.

