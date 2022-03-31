Manchester is a city full of energy, famous for its nightlife, music and sport. Its thriving cultural venues and exciting events, such as the Manchester International Festival, are also increasingly attracting international attention.

A wave of new hotel openings in the last five years means that visitors have a fabulous choice of places to stay, with more – such as the new Relais & Chateau Stock Exchange – set to open.

From flamboyant stays in the heart of the action and cool-as-a-cucumber apartments, to out-of-town retreats, here are the Manchester boutique hotels you’ll struggle to leave.

Best for a buzzy neighbourhood: The Cow Hollow Hotel

Neighbourhood: The Northern Quarter

Enjoy a nightcap of milk and cookies before retiring at Cow Hollow (Cow Hollow)

In the city centre’s hip Northern Quarter, with trendy bars, restaurants and shops on its doorstep, this chic hotel is ideally located for an action-packed city break. Owners Muj and Amelia Rana have paid attention to detail, with original features from the former textile warehouse complemented by bold modern statements, such as a fake palm tree in reception. Rooms are compact but stylish, with bronze rainfall showers, king-size Hypnos beds and Ren toiletries. And thoughtful extras such as prosecco and nibbles, Netflix access, milk and cookies before bed, and hairstyling kits will make you feel thoroughly spoilt.

Price: Rooms from £99 per night

Best for relaxation: King Street Townhouse

Neighbourhood: City centre

The seventh floor infinity pool at King Street Townhouse (King Street Townhouse)

This comfortable cocoon of style in Manchester’s city centre is the place to stay if you need to unwind. Laze in its seventh-floor infinity spa pool while admiring the town hall’s clock opposite, settle into one of the afternoon tea lounge’s velvet sofas, or wallow in your roll-top bath (which are in all but entry-level Snug rooms). The interior décor in public areas is a delight, with locally-sourced artwork, statement lighting and parquet flooring, while the bedrooms share a calming colour scheme – but each is unique. There’s a small cinema in the cellar too, with select screenings for hotel guests.

Price: Rooms from £144 per night

Best for nightlife: Velvet Hotel

Neighbourhood: Canal Street

Take time for a spot of star-gazing at the Velvet Hotel (Velvet Hotel)

On Manchester’s energetic Canal Street, surrounded by bars, clubs and restaurants, this flamboyant boutique hotel has 19 individually styled bedrooms. They range from dark, moody affairs with exposed brick and even a huge gothic mural, to spaces decorated in gentler blues, creams and golds. Some have four-poster beds, some enormous square bathtubs; guests seeking a specific feature should state their preference when booking.

There’s a Marco Pierre White-branded Mr White’s English Chophouse in the basement and a buzzy bar. Rooms above the bar may experience some noise – but if you’re in Manchester for its nightlife, take advantage of the “party packages”, which include a discounted rate, a bottle of prosecco and a late check out.

Price: Rooms from £120 per night

Best for city slickers: Whitworth Locke

Neighbourhood: Canal Street

Think pink in the Whitworth Locke Model room (Whitworth Locke)

The rooms in this slick aparthotel are a refreshing change from the average chain offerings, decorated in blush pink with brass details and fully-equipped kitchenettes. Public areas are central to the experience and their cool interiors have been designed by New-York based Grzywinski+Pons. Intended as spaces for locals and guest to mingle, they include a coffee shop run by local independent Foundation, a glass-roofed cocktail bar, a jungle-themed co-working space, and a minimalist gym where regular yoga classes are held.

Price: Rooms from £99

Best for history: ABode Manchester

Neighbourhood: Piccadilly

An Enviable room at ABode Manchester (Abode Hotel)

Many of the original features of this former 19th century textile warehouse have been restored – expect parquet flooring, huge windows, original tiling and metal columns. These are complemented by classy décor in rooms, with tartan accents, book-themed feature walls and green glass-tiled bathrooms. The hotel’s location, just a two-minute walk from Piccadilly railway station, means the bars and restaurants of the Northern Quarter are nearby, but you’ll be tempted to sashay down the bar’s “catwalk” to order a cocktail on your way out.

Price: Rooms from £129 per night

Best for theatrics: Hotel Gotham

Neighbourhood: City centre

Quids in: the Bankers Suite at Hotel Gotham (Hotel Gotham)

Slip into this imposing Art Deco building, known as The King of King Street, to a world where staff are in character and bling is the order of the day. The building’s history as a former branch of the Midland Bank has been used as a theme, with senior staff dressed as pinstripe-clad bank managers, moneybag do-not-disturb signs on doors, and toiletries atop gold bullion. Rooms are dark and moody with luxurious extras as standard – expect the use of a free mobile phone during your stay, coffee machines and marble bathrooms. Venture up to the private members’ club on the seventh floor and enjoy a drink on one of the three terraces looking out over Manchester’s rooftops, then request a table next to one of the arched windows in the hotel’s restaurant, Honey.

Price: Rooms from £150

Best out-of-town retreat: Didsbury House Hotel

Neighbourhood: Didsbury

Tub time for two: the Opus suite at Didsbury House Hotel (Didsbury House Hotel)

Escape the city centre and unwind in this Victorian villa in the well-to-do south Manchester suburb of Didsbury. Owner Sally O’Loughlin is in charge of interiors and she has created an elegant retreat, with statement wallpaper, locally commissioned artwork and thoughtful lighting. With extras such as Nespresso machines, Sky TV and Temple Spa toiletries as standard, rooms are hard to leave – especially if you have a roll-top bath. But if you do venture out, you can snuggle up in front of the fire in the lounge or enjoy a drink on the terrace.

Price: Rooms from £85

Best for boutique on a budget: The Abel Heywood Hotel

Neighbourhood: Northern Quarter

Guests at The Abel Heywood Hotel can enjoy more than 70 varieties of gin (The Abel Heywood Hotel)

Named after a former Manchester mayor and publisher, this pub with 15 rooms offers good value accommodation in the trendy Northern Quarter. Entry-level rooms are small but have everything you need if you’re visiting to take advantage of the city’s nightlife, while loft rooms have record players with a vinyl collection to rifle through, as well as a double sofa bed for extra guests. The pub itself is done out to look like a Victorian drinking spot, and its Jessie Heywood’s gin emporium has more than 70 types of gin to sample.

Price: Rooms from £84

Best for an adults-only escape: Malmaison Manchester

Neighbourhood: Piccadilly

The Swinging Vogue suite at Malmaison (Malmaison)

A trusty classic on the Manchester hotel scene, the Malmaison Manchester may now have lots of competition, but its sense of fun will still make you smile. Although technically part of the Malmaison chain, it’s boutique in feel. There are cheeky quotes on everything from light-boxes to toiletries, and its buzzy bar and restaurant are popular with locals as well as guests. The rooms in the hotel’s original Victorian building (once a Victorian dolls’ hospital) have been more recently refurbished than those in the newer block. With their cool grey tones, these rooms have more character due to their quirky shapes and sizes. Don’t forget to treat yourself to some pampering at the hotel’s small spa or nail bar during your stay.

Price: Rooms from £98

