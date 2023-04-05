Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrating its 85th birthday this year, Manchester’s international airport is England’s busiest airport outside of London, with direct flights to more than 200 destinations worldwide.

The airport site is currently undergoing significant changes, as part of a £1.3 billion transformation programme. Expect to see state-of-the-art amenities, plus a plethora of new shops, bars, restaurants and airport lounges.

If you’re travelling from Manchester Airport and want to reduce the stress of an early-morning departure – or even take advantage of rates that rival airport parking – there are a range of hotels nearby that offer much more than just a convenient bed for the night. Budget a priority? No problem. Wish to start your holiday indulgence early? We’ve just the place. Simply want the luxury of walking to your terminal? Step this way.

From swanky hotels complete with spas and character stays with a touch of romance, to no-frills-but-all-the-comforts budget stays, here’s a selection of the best places to bed down before you take off.

The best hotels near Manchester airport are:

Best for luxury: Radisson Blu Manchester Airport

Neighbourhood: Airport

The Premium room with a view at the Radisson Blu Hotel Manchester Airport (Radisson Blu)

Start your holiday in style in this hotel next to Terminal Two, where there’s a covered walkway from reception straight into the airport itself. Prosecco and Bloody Marys are complimentary with breakfast, and there’s a pool, steam room and sauna to relax in.

Modern rooms are decorated in neutral tones with pops of purple on table tops and airport-themed pictures on walls. Some rooms have airport views, while the executive lounge on the ninth floor is a great spot to sit with a drink overlooking planes on the runways.

Best for leisure facilities: Delta Hotels by Marriott Manchester Airport

Neighbourhood: Hale Barns

Take a refreshing dip to start your holiday off in style (Delta Hotels by Marriott Manchester Airport)

The leisure club and spa attached to this sprawling hotel, located a two-mile drive from the airport (a free shuttle service takes guests to the airport), will help you get into the holiday mood early. There’s a large pool, sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, decent-sized gym and free classes for hotel guests. The 215 rooms are spacious, with statement bright-green walls.

The recently refurbished hotel has two decent dining options – the chic San Carlo Fiorentina, which is popular with well-heeled locals, and the new Brasserie Blanc, which has been decked out stylishly with parquet flooring and pink banquettes.

Best for romance: Eleven Didsbury Park Hotel

Neighbourhood: Didsbury

The perfect setting to start your romantic trip together (Eleven Didsbury)

If you’re leaving the car at home, treat your other half to a night away in this boutique property in the affluent south Manchester suburb of Didsbury, five miles from the airport.

The 20 rooms are all unique, with statement wallpaper, plush fabrics and stylish ornaments, all thoughtfully put together by owner Sally O’Loughlin. Many rooms have roll-top baths, while the Roof Terrace Eclectic Room has two – one in the room and one on a covered terrace.

There’s also a walled garden to laze in and a cosy lounge if the Mancunian weather isn’t behaving. Taxis to the airport cost around £15 to £20 for a 10-minute journey.

Best for green space: Best Western Plus Pinewood Manchester Airport-Wilmslow Hotel

Neighbourhood: Handforth

Stay away from the bustle and enjoy a walk through the peaceful gardens at Best Western (Best Western Plus Wilmslow Pinewood Hotel)

Swap the airport bustle for a hotel with pretty gardens, friendly staff and classically decorated rooms – think checked carpets, dark-wood furniture and scatter cushions. There’s a restaurant with an imaginative menu, plus a simpler bar menu too.

Situated in Handforth, around three miles from the airport, the 89-room hotel has a large car park where guests can leave their vehicle as part of the Park & Fly package. A private taxi to the airport is included in the park and fly rates, too.

Best for budget travellers: Premier Inn Manchester Airport Runger Lane North

Neighbourhood: Airport outskirts

A good choice for those on a budget, especially if travelling with kids (Premier Inn)

Rooms may be minimal, but with rates for doubles starting from just £60 a night and a location two miles from the airport, this is a good-value, convenient option. Family rooms especially are a steal, as you can squeeze two single beds and a cot in, as well as the standard king. Ask for an airport-facing room when you book for no extra charge.

Get up early to tuck into the unlimited cooked breakfast, just £9.50 – plus up to two kids eat breakfast for free with a paying adult.

Price: Doubles from £60

Book now

