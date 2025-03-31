Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 200 direct flight routes operate from Manchester Airport, whisking passengers everywhere from Scotland to Shanghai. Options for passengers are only set to increase when phase two of Terminal 2’s ‘Transformation Programme’ is complete, doubling the size of the departures lounge and adding more than 20 new shops and restaurants, including a champagne bar, to the offering.

As the airport expands, so too does the collection of hotels that orbit it. With the Tribe hotel welcoming its first guests in October 2024 and plans getting underway for the opening of a new Dakota – the original of which is rated as one of the best hotels in Manchester – and a new Premier Inn (set to be the largest in northern England), there’s never been a better selection of accommodation options available to fliers.

Best airport hotels in Manchester for 2025

1. Tribe Manchester Airport

open image in gallery Tribe’s comfy rooms will leave you well rested by for an AM flight ( Abaca Press / Darren Lennon )

Tribe, which opened in October 2024, is handily situated just across the road from the airport Metrolink tram stop and train station, and the covered Skylink walkway, which gets passengers to Terminals 1 and 2 in 10 minutes and Terminal 3 in 15. Spread across eight floors, the 412 rooms mix the industrial look with 70s-style soft furnishings in shades of burnt ochre and Welsh slate grey. The hub of the hotel is undoubtedly the atrium, where an oval bar edged by high-backed stools serves classic cocktails, and the Tribe Table restaurant dishes up wood-fired pizzas that guests rave about. Breakfast is served from 6am and there’s a capsule-sized gym on site that features Peloton programme machines.

Address: Chicago Avenue, Manchester Airport

2. Holiday Inn Manchester Airport

open image in gallery Turkish cuisine is celebrated at the Holiday Inn’s Firin restaurant ( Holiday Inn Manchester Airport )

This six-floor, 280-room hotel is barely more than a wingspan away from Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2. You can walk there in less than two minutes and follow the covered Skylink walkway to get to Terminals 1 and 3 in around 15 minutes. Rooms here are soothing pebble-hued spaces, with the odd burst of primary colour provided by a feature cushion or piece of abstract wall art. Next to the 24-hour reception desk, the hotel’s open lobby is home to a bar, lounge, and the Firin restaurant, where the menu revolves around Turkish dishes like hummus, adana kebabs, and pides (Turkey’s answer to pizza, which are cooked to order in a wood-fired oven). Breakfast is conveniently served from 3am, and there’s a 24-hour Starbucks on site, for even earlier morning coffee and croissant fixes.

Address: 1 Palma Avenue, Manchester Airport

3. Clayton Hotel Manchester Airport

open image in gallery Clayton has some options for guests who prefer a little extra ahead of a flight ( Clayton )

Despite being just a 10-minute walk from Terminals 1 and 3 and 15 minutes from T2, the Clayton Manchester Airport runs a free 24-hour shuttle service, every 30 minutes, to make the transfer easier for luggage-laden guests. The Clayton’s selection of rooms includes ‘Executive’ options that come with robes and slippers and family rooms, which feature either a double and a single bed or two doubles, all dressed up in pumpkin and light latte colour schemes. Breakfast is served from 5.30am, with pre-booked grab-and-go options available for guests who have early flights. A dinner menu of classic pub dishes such as fish and chips or steaks is available in the Grill restaurant and there’s a children’s menu for dinky diners. For those who just want to flop and fly, room service can be ordered 24/7.

Address: Outwood Lane Manchester Airport

4. Radisson Blu Manchester Airport

open image in gallery Start your holiday early at Radisson Blu Manchester Airport’s lounge ( Radisson Blu Manchester Airport )

The Radisson Blu Manchester Airport is so close to Terminal 2, you could almost roll out of bed and into departures. It’s connected directly to the terminal building via the Skylink walkway and the airport-view rooms look out over the runway, air traffic control tower, and stationed planes. Terminals 1 and 3 are a further 10-minute walk away. Continental breakfasts are served from 5.30am, with cooked food arriving hot on their heels from 6. Evenings, meanwhile, revolve around the brightly-coloured Little M bar and Collage restaurant, which serves British brasserie dishes such as steaks and burgers on brioche buns. The additional nice-to-have at this airport hotel is Pace Health Club, which comes with a sizeable gym with a class schedule, a swimming pool, sauna, and steam room.

Address: Hale Road, Hale Barns

5. Delta Hotels Manchester Airport

open image in gallery Be transported to Paris with Delta’s Brasserie Blanc ( Mike Caldwell )

Decorated in pistachio green and dove-grey colours, the rooms at Delta Hotels Manchester Airport are split into deluxe, family, executive, and one-bedroom suite classes, with the latter including executive lounge access in the rates. Beyond the bedrooms, the hotel has a spa area with a column-lined pool and therapy rooms where treatments from hot stone massages to Elemis salt scrubs take place. There’s also a twin set of restaurants at the hotel. Brasserie Blanc serves French dishes like souffles and duck confit beneath a sweeping statement glass and iron atrium roof. San Carlo Fiorentina, meanwhile, with its marble bar and softly lit al fresco eating area, dishes up classic Italian food. A free shuttle bus to all three Manchester Airport terminals runs every 20-25 minutes between 3am and 11pm, with the journey taking up to 15 minutes each way.

Address: Hale Road, Hale Barns

6. Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport

open image in gallery Seek out the marble-wrapped bar serving drinks all day at Crowne Plaza ( Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport )

Brought up to date by an £8 million refurbishment in late 2023 and early 2024, the Crowne Plaza Manchester Airport offers 299 contemporary bedrooms, with wooden headboards, leather seating, Egyptian cotton bedding, and muted pewter colour schemes. A large portion of the refurbishment money was spent on transforming the hotel’s lobby area, which today is a breezy open-plan space with a wrap-around marble all-day bar and lots of cushion-topped lounge seating. There are two restaurants at the Crowne Plaza. Open from midday to midnight every day, the leather and brass-styled Grill serves an British-style fare, from filled Yorkshire puddings to mixed grills, while Sampan, which is open evenings from Wednesday to Sunday, offers pan-Asian cuisine. The walk to Terminals 1 and 3 takes a matter of minutes, whilst guests can be at Terminal 2 in just over five.

Address: Ringway Road, Manchester

7. Eleven Didsbury Park

This red-bricked, sash-windowed Victorian townhouse hotel is a 15-minute (£15-£20) taxi journey from all three terminals at Manchester Airport. Each of the 20 bedrooms is individually designed, but between them they share features like inglenook bookcases, feature headboards, and skylights. Some of them come with freestanding roll-top baths. Guests can relax pre or post-flight at the reception bar, with its high ceilings, bay windows, and open fireplace, or in the residents’ lounge, which is sprinkled with plump sofas and wing chairs. For sunny days, there’s a walled garden. Breakfast is served in the light-flooded conservatory from 7am, and a menu of sandwiches, nibbles, steak, and smash burgers, is available in the reception bar between noon and 10pm.

Address: 1 Didsbury Park, Didsbury, Manchester

8. Premier Inn Manchester Airport Runger Lane North

open image in gallery Grab yourself a king-size bed and hit the hay before your flight ( Premier Inn )

Shuttle buses, costing £5 per adult and £2.50 per child, run every 30 minutes between this Premier Inn and Manchester Airport, getting passengers to their terminal in around five minutes. The rooms here come with Premier’s Inn’s typical king-sized Silentnight-mattressed beds, dressed with the hotel brand’s classic plum purple runners and pillows. Family rooms with double or king-size beds, plus a sofa bed and pull-out bed are also available. Food comes courtesy of Thyme Bar & Grill, where breakfast is served from 6am, and the dinner menu includes everything from pizzas and grill dishes to burgers and pastas. Parking is available on site, but it’s limited to 100 cars.

Address: North, Runger Lane, Wilmslow Old Road

9. Oddfellows on the Park, Cheadle

open image in gallery Right next to the runway not your vibe? Check-in 15 mins away at Oddfellows On The Park ( Oddfellows On The Park )

A 15-minute taxi journey from Manchester Airport, Oddfellows on the Park is set inside a converted 1860s mansion within 120 acres of lawns, gardens, and woodland at Bruntwood Park. The hotel itself is all stuccoed ceilings, Art Deco interiors, and eclectic artworks – think rabbits wearing ruffs – mounted in gilded frames. The room selection includes a collection of suites that come with roll top baths or four poster beds. For drinks, there’s the Stud Bar, where coffees, fine wines, and cocktails (like melon margarita) are served from 10.30am to 2am. For food, meanwhile, The Galloping Major, which is named after the second owner of the hall, serves breakfast lunch and dinner, including a menu for children.

Address: Bruntwood Park, Greater Manchester

10. Cottons, Knutsford

Cocooned by fields, Cottons is a Cheshire countryside hotel that’s also only a 15-minute taxi ride from Manchester Airport. A range of doubles, twins and suites, dressed in subtle earthy colour schemes, are available. Family rooms come with an additional sofa bed and cookies, milk, and activity packs for the kids. Direct bookings also get guests access to the hotel’s spa, with its 13-metre swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi. In the Rosette Restaurant, the menu showcases artisan produce through dishes like Forest of Bowland beef steak and Highbury of Shropshire chicken supreme. The hotel’s wood-panelled bar and lounge, meanwhile, serves lighter bites until 6pm.

Address: Manchester Road, Knutsford

