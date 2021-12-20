Best budget hotels in Copenhagen for value of money

Popular as it is for weekend breaks, Copenhagen is also notoriously expensive as a destination. Choose your hotel wisely, however, and you don’t have to break the bank. The good news is that there are plenty of options – from a bunk in a high-quality hostel to an ensuite room in a well-priced hotel. It is totally possible to stay in style on a budget in this brilliant capital.

The best value hotels in Copenhagen are:

Best for perks: Hotel Danmark

Neighbourhood: Indre By

Alongside its 89 four-star rooms, the boutique Hotel Danmark has two bunk-bed rooms, each sleeping six. There is one shower room, one toilet and two basins for guests, but you also have access to the same facilities as those in the hotel rooms – meaning 24-hour room service, free gym access and a daily wine hour between 5pm and 6pm. An organic breakfast is also included.

Price: Bunks from DKK738pp (£84)

(Hotel Danmark)

Best for urban edge: A&O Copenhagen Norrebro

Neighbourhood: Ydre Norrebro

Stay here for the neighbourhood. Norrebro is one of the city’s most diverse areas, popular with students and artists. A&O hostel is part of a big chain that clearly knows the market well. From the modern and spacious rooms to the extras such as packed lunches and the flexibility to pay for a late checkout, this branch hits the spot. It sleeps 670 across 270 rooms, with singles, doubles and family accommodation as well as mixed dorms. All have ensuite showers, and linen is also provided. The common areas with table football and pool tables are perfect for meeting fellow travellers.

Price: Dorms from DKK156 (£18), private doubles from DKK566 (£65)

A&O has modern and spacious rooms (A&O Copenhagen)

Best for flexibility: Wakeup Copenhagen Borgergade

Neighbourhood: København K

Choose from three categories of rooms in this popular two star hotel: standard, which you’ll likely find at the back or on the lower floors of the building; “sky”, found on the middle floors with a better view; “heaven”, which have lovely views from the top floors. Whichever you pick, all 498 minimalist rooms come with TV, desk, AC and free wifi. Extras include a breakfast buffet (DKK90 per person) and bicycle hire.

Price: Doubles from DKK400 (£47), room only

Wakeup Copenhagen Borgergade has 498 minimalist rooms (Wakeup Copenhagen Borgergade)

Best for comfort: Danhostel Copenhagen City

Neighbourhood: København K

In a phenomenal location on Langebro Bridge, this is another classy hostel with private rooms and dorms. Facilities are basic, but all have a private bathroom, there’s free wifi throughout the hotel and guests can make use of the many common areas. There’s a new modern bar and shared kitchen facilities. Linen is free but you have to make your own bed. Breakfast (£12) is included with most rooms.

Price: Beds from DKK191 (£22), doubles from DKK601 (£68), room only

Danhostel is right on Langebro Bridge (Danhostel Copenhagen City)

Best for a homely feel: Annex Copenhagen

Neighbourhood: København K

This family run hostel features bright colours and a friendly crowd. It offers an affordable alternative to sister hotel Absalon, which sits next door. All rooms have free wifi, TV and high-quality bedding. Guests can hang out in a new common area, play board games or use the shared kitchen facilities.

Price: Singles with shared bathrooms, not including breakfast from DKK593 (£68)

Annex Copenhagen has a newly refurbished common area (Annex Copenhagen)

Best for budget luxe: Steel House Copenhagen

Neighbourhood: Vesterbro

One of a raft of new accommodations opened in Copenhagen in the last few years, Steel House opened in 2017. Once the home of the Danish Union of Metalworkers, the revamped building is now one of the finest hostels in the city. With 1,154 beds across 253 rooms, there’s an option for every budget and taste – from dorms to private rooms complete with terraces.

Whichever you pick, all rooms have air conditioning, storage space, one power socket per bed (in the dorms) and free linen and towels. Single and double rooms have Getama mattresses, a TV and private bathroom. Throughout the hotel there’s free wifi, and there’s a cafe, bar, gym and pool – as well as a self-service kitchen and lounge area.

Price: Beds from DKK174 (£20), doubles from DKK483 (£51), room only

Steel House is one of Copenhagen's finest hostels (Steel House Copenhagen)

Best for location: Good Morning Copenhagen Star

Neighbourhood: Vesterbro

Recently renovated and five minutes from the central station in hip Vesterbro, rooms here come in every configuration imaginable – from standard single to five-bed family accommodation, all with private bathrooms and a view of the city. They’re all rather functional but well sized, but bear in mind that the low prices mean extra comforts can feel in short supply; there are no toiletries in the bathroom, for example, although there are tea and coffee-making facilities. There’s a bar and restaurant onsite.

Price: Singles from DKK663 (£76), doubles from DKK794 (£91)

Good Morning Copenhagen Star is in hip Vesterbro (Good Morning Copenhagen Star)

Best for a room with a view: Copenhagen Island

Neighbourhood: Vesterbro

Steel, glass and light are the dominant elements here – which fit the location, connected to Copenhagen Harbour by a bridge. Standard rooms have city views, but upgrade to superior or executive rooms for breathtaking water views or splash out on a junior suite, which have panoramic views and elevated beds. There are also rooms for allergy sufferers, with special duvets and pillows, and wooden floors.

Price: Singles from DKK84 (£97), doubles from DKK1091 (£125), room only

Copenhagen Island's rooms have fabulous water views (Copenhagen Island)

Best for eco warriors: Axel Guldsmeden

Neighbourhood: Vesterbro

Axel Guldsmeden is big on its sustainable credentials and is Green Globe certified. This means materials used in rooms are sustainable – think bamboo and organic cotton. Luckily, there seems to be an equal emphasis on comfort. All rooms have four-poster beds and feature Balinese-style furnishings and hipster decor. They’re stocked with the finer things in life: bathrobes, slippers and own-brand organic toiletries. Breakfast (priced at DKK22) is, predictably, totally organic.

Price: Doubles from DKK1098 (£126), room only

Hotel Christian IV is a stone’s throw from the harbour (Hotel Christian IV)

Best for a city oasis: Hotel Christian IV

Neighbourhood: Indre By

Located on a quiet street and a stone’s throw from Copenhagen’s gorgeous harbour and the wealth of restaurants and bars of the iconic Nyhavn, this is a great choice if you want to be in the centre but with room to roam. There are four room sizes here, from simple single to superior double. All are furnished with facilities including cable TV, soundproofed windows and free wifi. The hotel serves complimentary hot drinks and pastries in the afternoons.

Price: Doubles from DKK784 (£90)

(Hotel christian IV)

Best for four-star decadence: The Square

Neighbourhood: Tivoli Gardens

With some careful planning, it’s possible to bag great rates at this four-star hotel, right on the central Town Hall Square. All 268 rooms come with coffee and tea making facilities, free wifi, black-out curtains, flat-screen TV, plus some extras that are a bit more special, like a Bluetooth music streaming centre. The pricier rooms feature views across the square and added perks such as robes and an espresso machine. There’s no restaurant here, but the lounge, which stays open until 10pm every day, offers a selection of drinks and snacks.

Price: Doubles from DKK1020 (£117), room only

This four-star is right on the central Town Hall Square (The Square)

Best for staying connected: Generator

Neighbourhood: København K

Located in a modern Philippe Starck-designed development, Generator Copenhagen is found a stone’s throw from Kongen’s Nytorv square and is brilliantly connected – most points of interest are accessible by foot or bike. Generator offers hotel comforts at hostel prices with free wi-fi, bar, café and a 24-hour reception. The common areas include a terrace, petanque bar, laundry and shared chill-out areas. Choose from private rooms for up to six people and dorm rooms that can fit up to eight. Private rooms have en-suite bathrooms, towels and a clothes hanging unit. Shared rooms feature bunks with privacy screens, lock-up storage and reading lights. Towels in shared rooms cost extra.

Price: Private room from DKK67( £78), dorms from DKK121.50 (£20)

Generator has plenty of communal spaces to enjoy (Generator)

Best for history: First Hotel Kong Frederik

Neighbourhood: København K

Allegedly the oldest hotel in Copenhagen, this centrally located hotel provides an atmospheric place to rest your head. The 110 rooms are made up of singles, doubles and triples as well as junior suites and the plush Kong Frederik suite, which comes with a private terrace and panoramic views. Standard rooms come with comfortable Jensen beds and the usual amenities including minibar. The hotel’s Italian restaurant is open for dinner while the breakfast buffet is available for an extra daily fee.

Price: Doubles from DKK1054 (£121), room only

First Hotel Kong Frederik is claimed to be the oldest hotel in Copenhagen (First Hotel Kong Frederik)

Best for community: Woodah hostel

Neighbourhood: Vesterbro

Aiming to offer more than just a bed for the night, Woodah considers itself more of a community hub for the budget-minded and eco-conscious. It is small, cosy and popular for its cleanliness and welcoming atmosphere. Located in the buzzy Vesterbro neighbourhood, it offers a total of 30 bunk beds, each with a curtain, reading light and private locker. Bed linen is included and there are several chill-out areas to relax in. There are two shared bathrooms and four shared toilets complete with hairdryers. Meet fellow travellers in the café – guests get 20 per cent off everything – or take part in regular yoga classes, organised with local yoga schools.

Price: Dorms from DKK366 (£42)

Woodah hostel is known for being clean and friendly (Woodah hostel)

Best for families: Hotel Rye Copenhagen

Neighbourhood: Østerbro

For a homely stay in the Danish capital head to this small hotel in the neighbourhood of Østerbro, one of Copenhagen’s greenest and most visually pleasing areas. You’ll find yourself within walking distance of the city’s lakes, the citadel grounds and the little mermaid. Østerbro is well connected to the popular sights, buses and trains running from nearby. It’s suited to everyone from the single traveller to families, with different room types available. All have shared bathrooms, free wifi, TV and all linen and towels provided. The popular organic breakfast includes homemade buns and is included in the price.

Price: Doubles from DKK1141 (£131)

Hotel Rye is within walking distance of the little mermaid (Hotel Rye)

Best for longer stays: Cabinn Copenhagen

Neighbourhood: København K

Opened earlier this year, the latest edition of Cabinn to open in the Danish capital has a staggering 2,582 beds for the budget traveller – spread across a range of rooms from economic category to double apartments. But this is budget with an edge – all rooms have their own bathroom as well as coffee and tea making facilities. A launderette and shared cooking facilities mean that Cabinn Copenhagen is great for longer stays and can help cut costs in what can be a prohibitively expensive city to visit. With a fitness centre and cinema room due to open later in 2019, Cabinn is bound to appeal to all travellers on a budget looking for a little bit extra.

Price: Doubles from DKK625 (£72)

Cabin (Cabin)

Best for contemporary cool: Moxy Copenhagen Hotel

Neighbourhood: Sydhavnen

From the globally familiar Marriott group of hotels come this younger addition to the family. Moxy hotels are billed as more affordable and funkier offerings and this one in the Copenhagen neighbourhood of Sydhavnen is no different. Modern contemporary design elements, premium amenities, 43” Netflix ready TVs, and a gym that is free to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week probably appeals to a younger demographic. Guests can choose from 226 rooms in different categories: Moxy Sleeper, double or twin and Family Moxy Sleeper. In addition to the Moxy Bar and breakfast buffet there is a grab and go store – the Pickup – available for food on the go.

Price: Doubles from DKK845 (£97), room only

The exterior of the Moxy Copenhagen (Moxy Copenhagen)

Best for a sustainable stay: Wake Up Copenhagen

Neighbourhood: Bernstorffsgade

This budget hotel in Copenhagen focuses on good design and affordability. The location, a stone’s throw from the harbour, is hard to beat – just a short distance from many points of interest. Smart design means the 585 rooms pack in a lot for the price level and the hotel also offers services including allergen-free rooms, ironing facilities, bike rental and a guarantee that staying here will keep your sustainability conscience clean – Wake Up is certified by Green Key, awarded to hotels around the world setting the standards in environmental responsibility. Note that booking online direct with the hotel will save you DKK100.

Price: Doubles from DKK670 (£77)

This article was originally published in April 2018 and updated in December 2021