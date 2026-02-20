Where’s hot in April? The seven best places to visit for spring sunshine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As April arrives, bringing with it the UK’s famously unpredictable spring weather and inevitable 'April showers', many will be looking beyond our shores for warmer climes.

Fortunately, a range of enticing destinations across Europe and further afield offer the promise of sunshine without the crowds of summer.

The Greek islands truly come into their own during the fourth month of the year, offering their renowned beauty without the usual throngs of tourists. For a vibrant Mediterranean escape closer to home, consider Valencia, Spain’s dynamic third-largest city.

Further afield, it's shoulder season on the spectacular island of Bali, promising a more tranquil experience. Alternatively, in Rio de Janeiro, travellers can still tap into the infectious Carnival spirit, long after the annual festivities have concluded.

No matter what kind of holiday you’re seeking in April, here are some great destinations for fun in the sun and the best things to do when you arrive.

Best holiday destinations in April

1. Valencia

open image in gallery Valencia was the European Green Capital in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in April: 17C

17C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Spain’s third city is seeing an increasing number of visitors, attracted by its many treasures. These range from the literal – such as the Holy Grail, which supposedly lies in the city’s cathedral – to the figurative, from its golden coastlines to the magnificent City of Arts and Sciences, the avant-garde modern symbol of Valencia that contains gardens, an IMAX cinema, a science museum and one of Europe’s largest aquariums.

Valencia’s main districts run in an almost straight line from south to north, from trendy, bohemian Ruzafa to Carmen, a favourite of locals and home to some of the city’s best bars and restaurants. In the middle is the charming Old Town, home to the city’s three main squares, including the picturesque Plaza de la Reina and Plaza de la Virgen.

Though walking through the city is a delight in most months, April brings temperate weather, and very little rain means entire days at the beaches Patacona and Las Arenas are possible, while it’d be remiss to not cycle at least part of the Turia Park, a six-mile long park that snakes along the old bed of the old Turia River.

2. Rio de Janeiro

open image in gallery Summer ends in March in Rio, meaning an April visit will bring calmer temperatures ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in April: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Rio de Janeiro has become Brazil’s tourism capital thanks to amazing landmarks, an infectious samba culture and some of the best beaches on the continent. There are few cities in the world that can compete with the number of sights and the abundance of natural beauty that Rio possesses, from Sugarloaf Mountain to the vast Christ the Redeemer statue.

Some will come for the world-famous Carnival celebrations, but the party is always present in places like Copacabana Beach – where caipirinha cocktails are served into the night – or the Lapa neighbourhood, where locals go to party once the sun sets.

Across the city, a range of museums and galleries showcase Brazilian history and art, while the Museum of the Future contains exhibits on sustainability, space and the challenges humanity faces in the next decades. Once you’ve explored the future, head back to the present with a football game at the Maracana, one of the game’s most renowned venues.

3. Paphos

open image in gallery Parts of Paphos are listed as Unesco heritage sites ( Stijn Te Strake )

Average temperature in April: 17C

17C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

Paphos is one of Europe’s finest options for year-round good weather, and in April you’ll get some of the best weather on the continent. Highs will stay around 20C, with little to no rain meaning you can enjoy beautiful Mediterranean beaches such as Aphrodite’s Rock, Coral Bay and the Blue Lagoon.

Paphos is a quintessential Mediterranean beach city, with an atmospheric promenade, colourful architecture and a lively nightlife scene. However, it also possesses a dizzying selection of ancient sites, most of which lie in the Kato Pafos Archaeological Park. They include ruins of villas and mosaics, a 4th-century acropolis and the Odeon, an outdoor theatre that still hosts music and theatre performances.

The size of the island means that other towns and cities, like Limassol and Larnaca, are close by for day trips, while vineyards tours and wine tastings are a popular way to spend a day.

4. Rhodes

open image in gallery Rhodes was once home to the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in April: 17C

17C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Rhodes lies northeast of Crete, near the southern coast of Turkey. Its weather is reliably warm in April, with highs in the early 20Cs making it easy to explore the narrow streets of its Old Town, some well-preserved fortifications, and a slew of sun-drenched beaches, from the dramatic backdrops of Apolakia and Fourni to more family-friendly areas like Saint Paul’s Bay, Ladiko and Kallithea.

Like Paphos, Rhodes is home to ancient historic sites, including the acropolis, the medieval Street of Knights and the Gothic-era Palace of the Grand Master. Exploring more of the white-washed towns and villages is a good way to see more of the island, while there are plenty of hiking trails, wineries and tavernas to try.

5. Cairo

open image in gallery Cairo has a population of over 10 million people ( Omar El Sharawy )

Average temperature in April: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 10

The Egyptian capital is another city that boasts great weather throughout the year, and this tourist favourite continues to open up more attractions, with the Grand Egyptian Museum – complete with 100,000 ancient Egyptian artefacts – now partially open. Visitors can also visit the Egyptian Museum, which contains thousands of its own ancient items – including Tutankhamun’s burial mask – or the Great Pyramids, which loom over the city in nearby Giza.

Cairo’s position on the banks of the Nile means easy access to river cruises and trips hundreds of miles south to Luxor and Aswan, but for those who choose to stay in the city, start at Al-Muizz, a main street filled with some of the city’s foremost Islamic architecture and mosques. Nearby are the stalls of the Khan Al-Khalili souk, where stalls sell anything from precious jewellery to lanterns and trinkets. For the best views, head to Cairo Tower.

6. Brisbane

open image in gallery Brisbane will host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032 ( Brisbane Local Marketing )

Average temperature in April: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Brisbane is a popular year-round destination, and by April, autumn has arrived, with balmy temperatures in the early 20Cs and an absence of the summer’s stifling humidity.

The city fuses surrounding nature with plenty of modern development, perhaps most visible in the towering skyscrapers that sit just back from the sands of the city beaches and the banks of the Brisbane River. The waters wind through the city, dividing it into different neighbourhoods, including the central business district, South Bank – home to the main museums and galleries, such as the Queensland Art Gallery – or Fortitude Valley, the city’s nightlife hub.

Surrounding nature affords plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities, from days on the beach and kayaking down the river to relaxed strolls along the river’s boardwalk or New Farm Park. There are several options for a day trip, too, including Moreton Bay, Mount Coot-Tha or the Glasshouse Mountains.

7. Bali

open image in gallery April falls in Bali’s shoulder season ( Geio Tischler )

Average temperature in April: 27C

27C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

April is the beginning of the dry season in Bali, meaning temperatures remain warm but the occasional monsoon shower is replaced by smaller, less frequent bouts of rain. Even when these do come, they’ll often provide a pleasant respite to the rising humidity.

A trip to this Indonesian island puts you among striking natural beauty, with outdoor adventure and relaxation found in equal measure. Much of the island is covered in rainforest, with terraces of rice fields and a plethora of sophisticated, luxe hotels dotted throughout. Towns such as Canggu and Seminyak provide the party atmosphere that backpackers often crave, while places like Ubud – with its temples and palaces – offer an insight into the island’s culture, religion and history. Depending on the type of holiday you want, come and kick back at beaches and bars or trek through jungle trails.

