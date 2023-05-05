Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to booking a holiday abroad, all-inclusive accommodation is the ultimate treat, and can actually end up saving you money depending on what deal you manage to snag.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be sorted, and you can sip drinks by the pool to your heart’s content.

If you’re looking to travel in Europe this summer, destinations to discover include Cyprus, Spain, Greece and Italy. You may be seeking seaside relaxation or fancy enjoying some sporting activities. Either way, there are different options to explore, from affordable deals to luxury resorts.

Whether you’ve got a favourite holiday location or fancy heading to somewhere new this year, we’ve rounded up a list of all-inclusive ideas. From a family-friendly trip to Mallorca to soaking up a seafront view in Madeira and enjoying a deluxe break in Gregolimano, all you’ll need to do next is plan your summer holiday packing list.

So keep scrolling to see our pick of holidays in Europe for 2023 where you can leave the wallet at home and indulge to your heart’s content.

Soak up the island’s azure blue Balearic sea (iStock by Getty Images)

An ever-popular summer holiday pick, the Spanish Balearic Island of Mallorca is known for its gorgeous sandy beaches, historic architecture and warm weather. The island’s capital Palma has a gothic cathedral, designer shops and marina boasting plentiful yachts. Meanwhile, smaller town Palma Nova is a 25-minute drive away, offering bars and a beach with sun loungers. Jet2 Holidays is offering a seven-night all-inclusive holiday to Globales Palmanova, situated 10 minutes from the sandy Palma Nova beach, for £972pp, including return flights departing from Manchester on Saturday 15 July. The resort has two freshwater pools including one for kids; additional family-friendly elements cover a children’s club and playground.

Sorrento boasts a beautiful view of the Bay of Naples (Getty)

Italian coastal town Sorrento is on the Amalfi Coast and boasts a beautiful view of the Bay of Naples. The historical spot’s main square, Piazza Tasso, is packed with lively bars and restaurants. Meanwhile, nearby Sorrento Cathedral dates back to the 11th century and is worth a visit to see its impressive interior featuring marble pillars and artwork. Stay in Hotel Parco Del Sole for seven nights and enjoy an all-inclusive Tui deal costing £985pp, including return flights departing from Glasgow on Friday 9 August. It’s in Sant Agnello, which has cafes, shops, and restaurants, and is a 10-minute bus journey from Sorrento. Enjoy live music throughout the summer months, and a dip in the outdoor pool.

The Cypriot district has a city of the same name, plus quieter resort town Protaras (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Take a summer trip to Cypriot district Larnaca, and head to the capital city with the same name for scuba diving, a seafront lined with palm trees and a vibrant nightlife. Meanwhile, quieter resort town Protaras is situated 41km away and famous for its stretch of sandy beach. Book a trip to Atlantica Aqua Blue in Protaras with easyJet Holidays and soak up the coastal location. There are three restaurants and four bars, plus a kids’ club, splash park and a pool. Fly from London Gatwick on Wednesday 19 July and enjoy an all-inclusive seven-night break for £1,198pp.

This Greek region is known for its white sand, mountains and pine trees (iStock by Getty Images)

Gregolimano in Greece is renowned for its blissful white sand, mountains, and pine trees. For a luxury all-inclusive holiday, Club Med is offering a seven-night stay on the region’s island of Evia. The breath-taking resort provides an array of watersports, from wakeboarding to diving. Partake in beach Pilates, take a nap on a hammock situated in the forest, or relax on the idyllic resort’s sandy beach. Fly from Manchester Airport on 29 July from £6,475, based on two adults sharing a superior room.

Gocek is an upmarket area with six marinas, turquoise sea and a stunning mountain view (iStock by Getty Images)

Gocek is an island in Fethiye, Turkey, which has six marinas, turquoise sea, and a jaw-dropping view of the Toros Mountains. The upmarket area is home to glorious beaches, and Calis Beach is a 25-minute car journey from Gocek. Meanwhile, you can reach the mainland by water taxi from Gocek harbour. Book an all-inclusive seven-night stay at Rixos Premium Gocek with Kuoni for £5,785pp, based on two adults sharing a deluxe garden suite, with flights departing London Gatwick on Saturday 22 July. The five-star resort has a pool, waterfall, spa and secret beach.

This pretty Portugese island has a clifftop viewpoint and clear waters (iStock)

Pretty Portuguese island Madeira features a clear blue sea, sandy beaches, mountain trails and a breath-taking clifftop viewpoint. Book an all-inclusive seven-night holiday to Riu Madeira Hotel with First Choice, priced at £1,217pp for a family of four sharing a twin room, including flights departing from London Gatwick on Wednesday 9 August. The recently refurbished hotel overlooks the Calico waterfront and has a view of the Atlantic Ocean. There are three pools, a restaurant and poolside snack bar.

Ikos Odisia in Corfu is set in gorgeous gardens, including pine and olive trees (Ikos Odisia)

Greek Island Corfu overlooks the Ionian Sea and is best known for its lush, mountain greenery and whitewashed coastal villages. For a deluxe way to explore Corfu, Sovereign has a seven-night stay at Ikos Odisia on an all-inclusive basis for a family of four, priced from £2,500pp, including flights departing from London Gatwick on Friday 1 September and private transfers. This upmarket resort is set in gorgeous gardens, including pine and olive trees. It’s located on a secluded peninsula bay, and has 10 heated pools, terrace restaurants and bars and tennis courts.

