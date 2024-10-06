Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Although it seems summer wrapped up mere moments ago, we’re well on the way to the autumn break – with the dismal British weather to prove it.

From sun-seeking on Morocco’s sands to discovering the wonders of Albania, there’s plenty of locations prepared to entertain both little ones and parents.

Undeniably, trips taken while school’s out come with a steep price tag.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent said: “October half term is generally the toughest of all to find a bargain – mainly because so many families see it as a chance for some last-gasp sunshine before the gloom of Greenwich Mean Time resumes.

“This year appears to be even more extreme, which could be because some families have switched away from the July/August peak to avoid the extreme heat.

“Forget prices being two/three/four times as expensive: on some easyJet flights at the very end of October into early November, you could pay 60 times as much for a Rhodes-Gatwick flight on easyJet compared with flying out when everyone is heading home.

“A proper Mediterranean package holiday for £3,000 is the best you can hope for. Otherwise, if you live in the south of Britain and own a car, pile everyone in and head for the Channel and as far south in France as you can manage.”

With that in mind, to help you prepare for an end-of-October family holiday without breaking the bank, here are the more reasonably priced family-friendly destinations to book ahead of half term.

Didim, Turkey

open image in gallery Turkey averages 300 days of sunshine per year ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

On the Turkish Riviera, Didim is a dream for family-friendly holidays with highs of 26C to get your vitamin D fix in October. The resort town’s sandy shore is lapped by the Aegean Sea with historic Greek ruins, lively markets and a water park primed to fill a week’s itinerary.

How to get there

Love Holidays features an all-inclusive five-night holiday to the Long Beach Nature Club from £2,236 for a family of four including return flights from London Stansted and a family room. The five-star hotel sits just 50m from its own sunbed studded beach with a kids club and aquapark pools (complete with slides) to entertain the little ones year-round.

Departs 28 October

Durrës, Albania

open image in gallery The popular beach destination will also be a hit for history buffs ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Pegged as 2024’s “next big Mediterranean holiday destination” Albania’s turquoise waters have worked hard to hold the ‘Maldives of Europe’ title this year. Durrës, a port city on the Adriatic Sea will be basking in mild temperatures – in the early 20C’s – come October half term. With some of Albania’s most pristine beaches, a historical heritage from Roman amphitheatres to 4th-century mosaics, and Mediterranean flavours for a fraction of the usual cost, Durrës is a destination with both great culture and value for money.

How to get there

British Airways Holidays offers a five-night stay for two adults and two children at Klajdi Resort & Spa for £2,721. Think sleek spa facilities, comfortable rooms and lounging under a parasol on the Adriatic Coast. Return flights from London Heathrow, breakfast and checked luggage are included in the cost of the Durrës holiday.

Departs 28 October

Faro, Portugal

open image in gallery For a more authentic slice of the Algarve visit Faro ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

More than just the gateway to the Algarve, cliffside Faro finds its feet away from its beach scene. In the compact old town, cobbled streets littered with authentic pastel de nata shops connect cathedrals with the Moorish city walls – ideal for a walking tour that suits little legs. In late October, you’ll only need light layers to enjoy an al fresco seafood lunch before donning a wetsuit to take on the long list of watersports available on the coast.

How to get there

With Jet2Holidays a family of four can spend five nights at the AP Eva Senses Hotel from £2,680 including return flights from London Stansted, checked luggage, coach transfers and breakfast. The sleek spot has three restaurants, views over the glamorous marina, a rooftop pool and a cocktail bar.

Departs 28 October

Lanzarote, Spain

open image in gallery Lanzarote’s resorts are well-equipped to host families ( Getty Images )

The Canary Islands are a classic for Brits seeking both a budget holiday and some shoulder season sun, and once “grotty” Lanzarote has smartened up its image from tacky tourism to luxury travel. Playa Blanca, Puerto del Carmen and Costa Teguise are ideal for families visiting the usually rain-free isle, each well-equipped to entertain and feed all generations, while over 100 beaches are blessed with the pale sands and clear shallows for a paddle in autumn.

How to get there

Thomas Cook provides a five-night all-inclusive package to Labranda Alyssa Suite Hotel for four from £1,421 including flights from London Stansted, all meals and a suite with sea views. The Playa Blanca hotel has three freshwater pools, complimentary tennis and a buffet restaurant just a short drive from the famous sands of Papagayo Beach.

Departs 28 October

Agadir, Morocco

open image in gallery Agadir sizzles on Morocco’s Atlantic Coast ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Morocco is already firmly on the map as a winter sun destination with Agadir leading the way for British holidaymakers. The fly-and-flop resort city draws crowds with its network of streets that hide markets and Turkish baths, as well as parasol-fringed beaches on the Atlantic coast.

How to get there

EasyJet has four nights B&B at the Hyatt Regency Taghazout for two adults and two children from £2,923. At the luxurious hotel, half term holidaymakers will find a private beach, two outdoor pools and a kids club. Return flights from Bristol, checked luggage and a private hotel transfer are included in the holiday package.

Departs 30 October

Lyon, France

open image in gallery Leave London for Lyon on the Eurostar this half term ( Getty Images )

For a French city break that’s hundreds of pounds cheaper than a trip to Disneyland Paris in half term, eastern Lyon has art, elegance and culinary delights that are at their best in autumn. With two rivers, an array of museums and quirky bistros, and the Parc de la Tête d’Or to meander, Lyon is sure to charm both parents and children. Even better, the city is just a Eurostar ride away from London.

How to get there

Eurostar has a four-night family package from London St Pancras International to Lyon including luggage and accommodation in Mama Shelter Lyon for £1,945. The eclectic hotel on the banks of the Rhone is the ideal accommodation to rest weary legs after wracking up those city break steps.

Departs 28 October

