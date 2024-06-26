Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

It’s hot — probably too hot. From my sweltering living room, the heat outside looks like a mirage, distorting the view of the dusty street.

Like many parts of Europe right now, Egypt is experiencing a blistering heatwave that has sent the mercury soaring above 40 degrees. For people like myself who live in North Africa or those currently facing heatwaves in Greece and Cyprus, this summer feels like a battle of mind and body.

Home to sun-baked pyramids and vast golden deserts, Egypt offers a unique lifestyle that’s definitely exciting. However, in such unforgiving heat, temperatures can also dictate your daily life and make even the simplest tasks feel challenging.

I’m based in Dahab on the coast of the Sinai Peninsula, an hour away from Sharm El-Skeikh, and this will be my second year living through a sweltering desert summer. My past experiences of heatwaves in Jordan, Mexico, and Australia, as well as travels in India, have also taught me the rules of life in extreme heat.

Obviously, the potential dangers of blistering temperatures, like heatstroke and dehydration, require some added precautions. Beyond staying in the shade, here’s my personal experiences on how to survive – and actually enjoy – life in extreme heat.

Tamara lives in Dahab, Egypt, where temperatures are often in the 40s ( Getty Images )

A slow pace of life

Living in a country where 40C is the norm means your days must start early. Exercise, for example, is best reserved for sunrise, and evening meetups usually begin (and end) way later than sunset.

Coming from fast-paced London, it was hard at first to accept that everything slows down around midday in hot countries. But I had to respect the scorching heat and adjust my rhythm to avoid exhaustion. Regular breaks and siestas are overwhelmingly welcomed in hot country communities.

Even movements themselves should be more relaxed in hotter weather, which takes a surprisingly conscious effort.

By embracing a slower, more hydrated version of myself, I had better control over my energy levels, felt less tiredness and could actually enjoy the weather. Interlaced with regular dips in the ocean, life in the heat is all about balance and listening to what your body needs.

India has experienced soaring temperatures this summer, with particularly intense heat at night ( Jack Lawes )

Hydration packets all the way

Another crucial lesson I’ve learned is that extreme heat doesn’t need to be matched with extreme cold.

Consuming lots of water is a given, but one school of thought believes that drinking icy water takes more energy than room-temperature liquids as your body works harder to regulate its temperature. As for jumping into a cold shower or turning the air con on max, forget it. Shocking your body with extremes doesn’t necessarily help you achieve the desired effect.

When it comes to dealing with extreme heat, rehydration sachets are a lifesaver. Readily available at any pharmacy, these little packets of nutrients can be added to your water bottle whenever you feel dehydrated. This simple, effective solution makes me feel more prepared for hot weather and gives me confidence, knowing that I can also help friends who may need a little boost.

I’ve even taken this one step further by freezing electrolyte drinks in ice cube trays, which I’ve concluded could be my ultimate hot day life hack. As for summer snacks, frozen grapes and berries are instantly hydrating, delicious and cooling.

All types of protection

Wearing the right clothes in hot weather can keep you cool, so it’s wise to consider your summer wardrobe. Light-coloured linen is perfect for managing sweatiness and regulating body temperature. I also carry a shawl or sarong on outings for multi-purpose sun and sand protection.

Travelling in hot countries like Jordan is a wonderful experience, but will be best enjoyed if you’re equipped to deal with the heat ( Jack Lawes )

Heatwaves also require you to be armed with the right products and accessories, of which plenty exist. Aside from the essential sun hat, sun cream and sunglasses, hand fans are small, compact, and cooling, making them the perfect summer accessory. Additionally, I use a naturally cooling ayurvedic oil on my temples before sleeping, which helps alleviate restless, sweaty nights.

And then we come to air conditioning, which an article about heatwaves should probably address. Air conditioning usually removes moisture from the air in your room, but this can also irritate your sinuses and lead to a runny nose. I try to limit the amount of air con I use, and I’ve also invested in an oil diffuser to add a little humidity (and a pleasant aroma) back into the space. As for those who don’t have air conditioning, I feel for you. However, creating a good breeze and hanging a cool, damp towel in doorways also works for some.

I’ve no doubt that this summer will be dominated by headlines about extreme heat worldwide. Some experts predict 2024 could be the hottest on record, with tens of millions of people bracing for sweltering conditions over the next few months.

Extreme heat is no joke, but taking the necessary precautions and listening to your body’s needs is the best way to have a stress-free summer while making the most of the heat.