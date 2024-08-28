Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Most half-term holidays aren’t until the last week of October, leaving you most of the month to plan an autumn break without having to worry about massive price hikes.

Southern Europe is especially appealing at that time of year when temperatures will still be in the 20Cs and the Mediterranean should still be warm enough for swimming, sunbathing and watersports.

Head south to Morocco and flit from the coast to Marrakech, or bask in the autumn sunshine on Malta’s little sister island of Gozo.

Wander through the exquisite villages in the Luberon region of Provence, or unwind on the long sandy beaches of Goa. Enjoy Georgian splendour in Norfolk, or go hiking in Somerset’s alluring beauty spots.

Wherever you decide to go on holiday in October, take some inspiration from these ideas.

France

Say bonjour to Ménerbes for views of the Luberon mountains ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

You’ll be in one of Provence’s most heavenly regions when you stay at Villa Ménerbes. As its name implies, it’s in the Luberon village of Ménerbes (where Peter Mayle first pitched up) beside a 14th-century church. This lovely old stone house sleeps seven in four bedrooms, and there’s also a fifth dorm-style bedroom with four beds. Take in gorgeous views of the Luberon mountains from the outdoor pool and stone terrace. Booked through Oliver’s Travels, the villa costs £2,095 for seven nights from 12 October.

Read more on travel inspiration:

Morocco

Make Morocco a multicentre trip to Marrakech, Essaouira and the Atlas Mountains ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Combine seaside and city in this two-centre five-night holiday offered by Fleewinter. Fly into Marrakech and head straight for the coast for three nights in laid-back Essaouira, where you can swim in the Atlantic between visits to the souks. Then you’ll be driven back to Marrakech for two days of getting pleasantly lost in the Medina. There’s also the option of taking a day trip in the Atlas Mountains. Prices start at £550pp and include B&B accommodation and private transfers. Flights are extra but can be arranged.

Somerset

Take a Somerset staycation for pub walks ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Enjoy the peace of the Somerset countryside, yet have the coast within a 10-minute drive when you stay at Huish Barn. Wedged between Exmoor National Park and the Quantock Hills, this four-bedroom barn conversion makes a relaxing base for a gathering of eight family or friends. The large enclosed garden has plenty of space for outdoor drinks or dining, and there’s even a pub within a 15-minute walk. Available through Big Domain, it costs £729 for a seven-night rental from 12 October.

India

Chase the sun to Goa to dip a toe in the Arabian Sea ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you’re in need of total relaxation, head to Goa and its fabulous sandy beaches. At Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, you can watch the sun go down on the Arabian Sea from this smart beachfront resort built within the walls of a 16th-century fort. When you’re not on the beach, you’re swimming in the outdoor pool or using the spa at the sister hotel of Taj Holiday Village. Save £120pp on a holiday with Goa Experience, which has a seven-night break in October from £2,005pp, including flights, transfers and breakfast.

Malta

Go to Gozo for rock pools and temple ruins ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It’s easy to pretend it’s still summer on the Maltese island of Gozo, where temperatures are in the mid-20Cs and this sleepy island becomes even sleepier. Stay at the Hotel Ta’ Cenc & Spa with Away Holidays and pamper yourself in the spa, two outdoor pools and nearby rocky beach. Bring your hiking boots and follow trails along this beautiful stretch of coast. A seven-night holiday costs from £833pp, departing 12 October, and includes flights and breakfast.

Norfolk

Georgian Holt is a charming town in rural Norfolk ( Getty Images )

The Georgian town of Holt is one of Norfolk’s most attractive, and Pebble Cottage in Grove Lane makes a convenient base – not least to save you the hassle of trying to find a parking place in town. This two-bedroom cottage in traditional flint and brick is stylishly decorated and comes with a wood-burning stove in case the nights get cool. There’s a delightful enclosed garden – handy if you’ve got dogs, up to two of which are welcome at £20 each. You’re a short drive from the coast as well as Sheringham Park and Felbrigg Hall. Seven nights’ self-catering with Kett Country Cottages costs £779 from 4 October.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk