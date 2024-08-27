Support truly

As October draws near, here in the UK we will soon be saying goodbye to the warm summer months and greeting the beginning of cloudy days, colder temperatures and higher levels of rainfall.

While October is rarely a good month for consistent sunny weather at home, there are several destinations abroad that continue to be graced with high temperatures and greater sunshine hours.

With kids back in school and many people avoiding holidays so close to the busy Christmas period, October is an excellent – and often affordable – month for an autumn getaway.

Southern European cities, including Seville and Valetta, stay pleasantly warm and have little rainfall during the month, while countries in the Southern Hemisphere are only just beginning to enter their own summer period.

With careful planning (namely, finding out climate information and avoiding the half-term holidays) you can find great value holidays to destinations across the world still soaking up the sun. We’ve rounded up a list of some of the best.

Seville, Spain

Plaza de Espana, part of Seville’s Maria Luisa park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 20C

20C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

October brings cooler temperatures to continental Europe’s warmest city, but daily highs still reach a pleasant 26C. This makes it a great month to explore the Andalusian capital as you can avoid the sweltering summer temperatures while sightseeing. For a real look into Moorish architecture and influence, start at the Casa de Pilatos before moving onto the Torre del Oro and then the Alcazar and its gardens. Beside this sits the city’s cathedral – a gothic marvel that is among the largest churches in the world – and the Giralda Tower.

For those who prefer to simply wander around, the banks of the Guadalquivir River make a great first stop on any long walk, with lovely places to eat and drink with a view. The María Luisa Park – and its centrepiece, the Plaza de Espana – are worthy of an extended visit, as are the numerous sites built for the Ibero-American Expo of 1929 (such as the Plaza de America).

Valetta, Malta

The harbour and St. Paul's Anglican Cathedral, along with the Carmelite Church at Valetta ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 22C

22C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

October falls in Malta’s shoulder season, but temperatures in the capital remain high enough for an enjoyable, sun-kissed trip. With highs around 25C, October is a great time to explore the city while avoiding the scorching heat that you may experience in the summer months. The city itself is a Unesco World Heritage Site, with a variety of Baroque architecture and several walls and fortifications providing pleasant sightseeing opportunities as you explore. The main tourist sights include St John’s Co-Cathedral, Fort St Elmo (and the National War Museum) and the Grandmaster’s Palace.

Nevertheless, the city is far more than just old castles and religious sites. The waterfront features a collection of 18th-century warehouse buildings that now house various restaurants, cafes and shops along the promenade, while the Upper and Lower Barrakka Gardens are the city’s main green spaces. October also sees the city’s annual Notte Bianca festival, an arts celebration that takes place in various venues across the city, for example, at the City Gates (this year, it will be held on October 5).

Oahu, Hawaii, USA

Waikiki Beach is one of the most famous on the island ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 27C

27C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

While all of the Hawaiian islands are undeniably idyllic, Oahu is the first pick due to the presence of an American metropolis, dozens of areas of amazing natural beauty and high temperatures reaching 29C. The city of Honolulu (the state capital) has all the classic character of any American city – with skyscrapers rising high and bars and restaurants serving standard American fare – but with the addition of a beachside location with a rainforest backdrop. This combination makes it a city unlike any other.

But despite this unique capital city being the ‘centre point’ of the island, it is far from the island’s biggest draw. Hundreds of incredible beaches line the coasts, with stunning white sands and crystal-clear waters found on beaches including Waikiki and Lanikai. Other natural areas worth exploring include the Waimea Canyon State Park, Kaena Point, or the various tours of the (privately-owned) Kualoa Ranch, famous as the filming location for the original Jurassic Park films.

Sardinia, Italy

An aerial view of the beautiful village of Bosa in Sardinia ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 18C

18C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

This Mediterranean island has long been a top tourist destination, with its popularity among Italians adding to its reputation as a great pick for a holiday. While average temperatures only hover around 18C, average highs still climb to around 24C, making the island a great choice for that last bit of autumn sun. The waters will also be warm, meaning you can relax on the beach (or take part in any number of water sports) in areas like the Costa Smeralda or Cala Goloritzé.

While spending all your time kicking back at various beaches may be tempting, part of the lure of Sardinia is the opportunity for exploration. The island contains some of the most picturesque towns in Italy, with Alghero, Bosa, San Teodoro, and several others home to medieval buildings, castles and colourful riverside houses. If you’d rather stay in nature, there are also three National Parks and ten regional parks, with Asinara and Gennargentu among the most beautiful.

Cyprus

A rock arch near Cavo Greco, Ayia Napa ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 10

One of the warmest places in Europe during October, Cyprus offers temperatures in the high 20s. The island was granted independence in 1960 but has an extensive history involving ancient Greeks, Romans and many other historic civilisations. If you want to delve deeper into this history, some of its most famous landmarks include the Tombs of the Kings, Kolossi Castle and the ancient city of Kourion.

While many of its towns and cities, for example, Paphos and Larnaca, are also steeped in history, today the island enjoys a reputation as a tourist hotspot with pristine, sun-soaked beaches, a healthy Mediterranean lifestyle, beautiful natural surroundings (such as the Troodos Mountains) and dozens of villages (including Omodos and Lefkara) where visitors can experience well-preserved Cypriot traditions, cuisine and culture.

Algarve, Portugal

A beach and the surrounding architecture in Carvoeiro, Algarve, Portugal ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: 7

Tucked away on the southernmost region of Portugal’s mainland, the Algarve has, on average, more sunshine per year than California does, and October does not miss out on these rays. Sun seekers can be found bathing in the Algarve’s hot weather along the region’s wealth of beaches, bays and coves.

The Algarve is famous for its long stretches of silky-soft sand that roll on for miles, but the area is also ideal for hiking around the diverse terrains while the temperatures are not so intensely hot. There are hundreds of trails to choose from, but one of the best known is the Via Algarviana, which is an old pilgrims’ route that connects the seaside of Cabo de São Vicente to mountainous terrain further inland. If taking a hike is not your bag, Faro’s charming old town offers historical sites, such as the Chapel of Bones.

Mauritius

A beach on Le Morne, a peninsula in the southwest of Mauritius ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 21C

21C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

As an Indian Ocean island nation, Mauritius is always going to have to compete with the Maldives and the Seychelles in the ‘idyllic beach holiday’ stakes. While the latter two arguably steal the limelight, this African country (found 1,130km east of Madagascar) still contains many of the attractions that make its ‘rivals’ so popular. The weather is still perfect in October – with average highs reaching around 27C – so it’s another great month for sampling the country’s scenic beaches, with soft white sand and crystalline turquoise water. Water-based activities are popular too, with opportunities for diving, swimming and snorkelling (along the numerous coral reefs), as well as kayaking and canoeing.

If too much beach begins to bore you, fear not: the island also contains several other natural areas, including Black River Gorges National Park (covered in tropical rainforest) and the Casela Nature Park. When you’re ready to return to civilisation, towns such as Flic-en-Flac and Grand Baie possess a pleasant mix of daytime relaxation and lively evenings.

Rhodes, Greece

Lindos, a village on the island of Rhodes ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 22C

22C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

Another one of Greece’s seemingly endless list of important historical locations, Rhodes was once home to the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Nowadays, it is home to a medieval Old Town that is listed as a Unesco Heritage Site, with visitors flocking to the city (and the island in general) to see well-preserved fortifications, narrow limestone streets and historic sites, including the Street of Knights, the Palace of the Grand Master or the Lindos Acropolis.

Like almost every Greek island, Rhodes also possesses beautiful beaches and towns. Places like Lindos and Faliraki have gorgeous beaches that are perfect for a dip in the Aegean; with the backdrop of mountainside towns and quaint villages, they’re also a great place to visit a taverna or sample meze at the end of a long day of relaxation.

Cape Town, South Africa

A panoramic aerial view of the city ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 24C

24C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

October marks the start of spring in Cape Town, with temperatures rising to pleasant levels and average highs staying at a manageable 24C. One of South Africa’s three capital cities (the legislative capital), Cape Town is a popular destination for Brits looking to travel further afield. Its various neighbourhoods are an eclectic blend of vibrant, lively districts with a mix of locals and tourists, calm beach areas, and artistic and creative hubs, with the V&A Waterfront, Camps Bay and Bo-Kaap among them.

Many people head to the city for its mix of urban living and natural sites. The Cape Floristic Region and West Coast National Park are nearby natural areas, while the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens is one of the most popular sites in the city. Lion’s Head and Table Mountain offer hiking opportunities with amazing views of the city below, but the plethora of sandy beaches and hidden coves may be too tempting to divert from relaxation.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Botafogo Bay and Sugar Loaf Mountain ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in October: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: 5

Brazil’s temperatures tend to start to climb in October as the summer months only just begin in the Southern Hemisphere, making it a perfect time to travel that little further to visit the country’s second-largest city. While December to February are Rio de Janeiro’s peak summer months, October may be the better option for budget travellers who want to avoid the peak summer prices.

There is plenty to see in this city, such as journeying to the top of the mountain where Christ the Redeemer looks over at the streets below, partaking in Rio de Janeiro’s nightlife in the Lapa neighbourhood, or visiting Santa Teresa for a more chilled night out on the town. However, for those seeking to soak up a bit of sun, the city is also home to some iconic stretches of beach. Visiting the two-and-a-half mile-long Copacabana beach may be on your bucket list, but a trip to the slightly less well-known but just as beautiful Ipanema beach is also a great choice.

