Do you see that? It’s the sun, slowly making an appearance. Daffodils are emerging, buds are sprouting and the days are getting longer and lighter… it’s starting to feel like winter is (finally) on its way out.

For many, the prospect of a summer break is the ray of hope keeping them going through cold, dark days, but if you haven’t got yours organised just yet, don’t worry – there are still plenty of bargains to be found.

Disney fans can book an Orlando break, intrepid travellers can do a “best of” Cuba trip, and those looking for a taste of luxurious fly-and-flop can head for Mexico.

Closer to home, we’ve found great deals on a guesthouse in Wales, a barn conversion in rural Yorkshire, and an outdoorsy package to the Austrian Alps.

Whatever your preference, we’ve rounded up some of the best holidays out there for summer 2023, whether you want to roll up to the beach or prefer a trip with a challenge.

If you’re a Disney fan, nothing beats a visit to the Magic Kingdom and the opportunity to see Mickey and Minnie in the fur. Tui has seven nights at Disney’s Pop Century Resort in Orlando on a room only basis for £1,365 per person, reduced from £2,040pp (a saving of £675), departing Glasgow on Friday 4 August. Guests can enjoy three swimming pools, free shuttle services to Disney parks, and a food court with seven stations.

Kos

Jet2Holidays is offering free child places on hundreds of summer holidays. The deal is available when two full-paying passengers book a room, enabling one child to fly, stay and play for free. Families on a budget seeking a dose of summer sun can opt for seven nights at Hermes Hotel in Kos. Situated a 10-minute walk from a sandy beach, this hotel also offers a large pool, friendly owners and sea views. Flights depart from Edinburgh on Friday 4 August on a B&B basis for £586 per person, based on two adults and a child sharing.

Cuba

Cuba: a vintage car-lover’s dream (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Music, beaches, rum and revolution: Cuba has long been a bucket-list destination, and for good reason. Travellers wanting to immerse themselves in the heat and vibrance of this marvellous country could consider Intrepid Travel’s 15-day Best of Cuba trip, which takes in eight different destintinations on the island, including Havana, Baracoa, Santiago de Cuba and Trinidad. The trip begins on 23 July and includes 14 nights in a standard guesthouse, nine breakfasts and an airport transfer (flights not included) for £1,554, reduced from £1,635. And until 31 March, you can lock in your trip for a £99 deposit.

A great choice for an extended family or group trip, School House in Haverfordwest in picturesque Pembrokeshire has seven days for nine guests with four bedrooms for £1,519, reduced from £1,894, arriving on 12 or 26 August. Visitors can take boat trips, walk the famed coastal path, explore local beaches, or – depending on the ages of guests – make a beeline for the Pump on the Green pub situated opposite.

Yorkshire

The Yorkshire Wolds are packed with walking potential (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Owl’s Hoot is a romantic one-bedroom barn conversion in rural east Yorkshire that’s ideal for those seeking some recuperative time in the countryside. Miles of cycle and footpaths are ready to explore from your doorstep, along with some of the best birdwatching opportunities in England and the beautiful Spurn National Nature Reserve. Soothe aching bones back at the barn in the private outdoor hot tub. Sykes Cottages has a seven-night stay here arriving 28 July for £949, reduced from £1,220.

Spend a week in the Eternal City courtesy of Tui. Departing 25 July from London Gatwick, travellers seeking a Roman holiday can get seven nights at the Domus Sessoriana, located in an 18th century monastry, including flights, for £510 per person, B&B, reduced from £549.

Cancun beach, Mexico (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Travellers happy to splash out for a spot of luxury might consider Secrets The Vine Cancun, a Tui platinum adults-only hotel. Located on a white-sand beach, this all-inclusive spot is home to two infinity pools, a third outdoor pool, spa, and plenty of activities if you get bored of lazing in the sunshine. Passengers flying from Bristol on 10 August for 14 nights will pay £2,832 per person, reduced from £3,486.

The Tui Blue Alcudia Pins is a great choice for families seeking entertainment for the kids while parents relax in the sun. Located on a Blue Flag award-winning white sand beach on the northern coast, the hotel is home to a dedicated splash pool for kids, a waterslide and built-in hot tubs, kids clubs for all ages, a gym, table tennis and a night-time entertainment programme. Seven nights on a self-catering basis costs £769 per person, reduced from £953, flying from Manchester on 2 August with First Choice.

Austria

The Austrian Alps are a great destination for active travellers (Getty Images)

Holidaymakers seeking a more active trip could opt for Haus Edelweiss in the picturesque Austrian Alps. Surrounded by meadows and forests and situated against the backdrop of the Gratlspitz peaks, this peaceful village has an olde worlde charm. Whether it’s gentle rambles or hefty ascents, its location in the heart of hiking country is a walker’s dream. Previous guests have remarked on the property’s cleanliness, friendly hosts and great views – and seven nights on a B&B basis flying from Birmingham on 29 July costs just £589 per person, reduced from £729, with Inghams.

Despite its global reputation as a party destination, not all of this pretty Spanish island is dominated by expensive nightclubs charging €12 for a bottle of water. Es Cana is home to one of Ibiza’s longest soft, golden sand beaches, plus the weekly Punta Arabi hippy market, where you can blow your budget on jewellery, clothing, antiques, food and much more besides. First Choice has seven nights at the Coral Beach hotel on an all-inclusive basis for £871 per person, reduced from £937 per person, departing London Luton on 1 August.

