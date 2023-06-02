Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Business is booming for the summer holidays. This is the first year that most of the world has fully reopened after the pandemic brought in a raft of restrictions. Availability in many of the world’s hot spots is disappearing quickly, so don’t leave it too late to book a July holiday.

You might want to flop yourself down on a Greek island or explore one of Mexico’s beautiful coastlines. Maybe you fancy gathering friends together and renting a villa in sunny Menorca, or getting active in the French Alps and breathing in all that clean mountain air.

Closer to home, wake up to heavenly views of St Michael’s Mount or ease your way gently along Britain’s canals. Wherever you choose to have a holiday in July, these ideas are sure to capture your attention.

France

Summer in the Alps means great opportunities for outdoor pursuits (Getty Images)

While everyone else swelters on France’s various coastlines, head to the hills for an active break in the southern French Alps. The ski resort of Montgenèvre turns cycling and hiking mad during the summer months, with ski lifts taking you to breathtaking mountain trails and alpine lakes opening up for swimming. And Italy is just a short walk across the border – perfect for a lazy lunch.

Peak Retreats has smart apartments in Hameau des Airelles, which has an outdoor pool to go with its indoor hot tubs and spa. A week’s rental in July costs from £800, and includes a P&O Ferries crossing. Book before 15 June and save 15 per cent off the cost of a 1-8 July rental and 10 per cent for the week of 8 July.

Greece

The azure waters of Kalami Bay (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Follow in the footsteps of the Durrells with a stay at Kalami Bay Apartments in north-east Corfu, just a short walk from the White House, where Lawrence Durrell used to live. You’ll have prime views of Kalami Bay and Albania from the apartments and the large pool terrace.

Apartments come in either studios or one-bedroom options, and are only a few minutes’ walk from Kalami’s tavernas and beach. Sunvil has a week’s self-catering from 8 July starting at £719pp, a saving of £595pp, and includes flights and transfers.

Spain

Crystal-clear waters await in Menorca (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Laid-back Menorca is an appealing summery escape for a party of six looking for the convenience of a beach and village to go with a lovely sun-filled villa. Set in Son Bou on the southern coast, Villa Torre Soli has three double bedrooms, spacious living areas and not one but two covered terraces for outdoor eating and drinking. Lounge by the pool before firing up the brick barbecue for a simple summertime meal.

Available through Oliver’s Travels, the villa costs from £3,049 for a week’s rental from 8 July.

Mexico

Playa del Carmen is a more tropical option than European destinations (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Combine a chilled-out beach holiday on the Riviera Maya’s Playa del Carmen with the occasional excursion to see some of Mexico’s ancient Mayan sites. You’ll have a broad sweep of sandy beach at the foot of the four-star Allegro Playacar, which also has several outdoor pools to go with its spa.

Away Holidays has a week’s all-inclusive holiday from £1,229pp, departing 8 July. The price includes flights and all-inclusive accommodation for six nights.

Oxfordshire

Henley-on-Thames is one of several scenic towns in Oxfordshire (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The waterways of Oxfordshire look fabulous from the back of a narrowboat, where life slows right down to 3mph. Make your languorous way on the 62ft Princess 6 (which sleeps six) through the South Oxford Canal and head into the River Thames to explore Henley and other riverside towns.

Black Prince Holidays has 25 per cent off a week’s self-drive holiday from 1 July, with prices starting at £1,874, down from £2,499. It includes boat hire, tuition, parking and gas, but fuel and a Thames river licence (£80) are extra.

Cornwall

St Michael’s Mount is one of Cornwall’s iconic landmarks (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Wake up to one of the most captivating views when you stay in one of the wooden glamping pods at Scenic Bay in Cornwall. Look out over the flower-strewn meadow to see St Michael’s Mount rising in the distance, and the beach of Marazion is just a few minutes’ drive away. The pods come with a double bed, bathroom, kitchenette and a fire pit for romantic evenings looking out over the sea. It technically sleeps four as there’s also a pull-out bed.

Booked through Unique Hideaways, a week’s self-catering costs £881 from 7-14 July.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk

