How to visit one of the seven wonders of the world in 2026

You may have read about the seven ancient wonders of the world, some of the planet’s most magnificent and powerful creations, chosen and compiled into a list by Hellenic travellers passing through lands thousands of years ago.

The list, created as early as the fifth century BC, venerated landmarks like the Hanging Gardens of Babylon in ancient Iraq, the domineering bronze statue of the Greek sun god Helios known as the Colossus of Rhodes, and the Lighthouse of Alexandria, a magnificent navigational beacon for voyagers in ancient Egypt.

However, the passage of time was not kind to these wonders, with many damaged or destroyed by natural disasters or by humans. The only survivor on the list is the 4,600-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza, which once stood for thousands of years as the tallest manmade structure in the world.

While some of these wonders now only exist in history books and legends, a foundation called the New7Wonders sought to unite the world by honouring heritage across the globe and naming seven other sites the ‘New Seven Wonders of the World’. More than 100 million votes were cast worldwide, and a new list was born.

From the ancient settlement of Petra found in Jordan's southwestern desert to the grand and domineering presence of the Taj Mahal in India, the new seven wonders were chosen to become symbols that respect, honour, and celebrate the world’s cultural diversity.

To marvel at the seven wonders in the flesh, we have compiled the best travel tours to experience them for yourself.

The seven new wonders of the world and how to see them

1. Roman Colosseum, Italy

open image in gallery The Colosseum is the largest amphitheatre ever built ( Getty Images )

Found in the centre of Italy’s historic capital, Rome, the Colosseum remains one of the city’s most important monuments, representing thousands of years of history and a symbol of ancient Roman life and legacy. The Colosseum was built in the 1st century AD at the request of the Flavian dynasty emperors, becoming a venue for large spectacles, including animal hunts and gladiator battles. Like the games it used to hold, the amphitheatre remains a marvel that attracts droves of visitors from around the world every year.

How to do it

Trailfinders offers a four-day city break to Rome from £799 per person, depending on the departure date. The itinerary includes exploration of the city’s historic streets, piazzas and architectural wonders, visiting the Vatican Museums, the Sistine Chapel, the Trevi Fountain, the Colosseum and the Pantheon Roman temple. The tour offers private return transfers from the airport, three nights in four-star accommodation, three breakfasts and a street food tour in Trastevere.

Find out more at trailfinders.com

2. Petra, Jordan

open image in gallery Known as the ‘Rose City’, Petra is carved into the blush-coloured sandstone ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of Jordan’s most prized national treasures is the ancient city of Petra, a half-built, half-rock-carved settlement that was an important crossroads between Arabia, Egypt and Syria-Phoenicia. An industrious Arab people called the Nabataeans resided in Petra more than 2,000 years ago, and it then became a settlement for the Romans and the Byzantines. Now Petra stands as one of the most famous archaeological sites on the planet, giving visitors a glimpse of ancient Eastern tradition and Hellenistic architecture.

How to do it

Intrepid runs an eight-day trip through Jordan, starting and ending in the capital Amman (full of ancient ruins itself), journeying over to the Dead Sea before heading down to Petra to explore the archaeological site for two entire days, including an optional visit to the wonder by night. The itinerary also includes a trip further south down to Wadi Rum, a protected desert wilderness famous for its red sand dunes, which have drawn many a science fiction film director due to its likeness to Mars. The package includes meals, hotel accommodation, and arrival airport transfer, and can be booked from £1,892.

Find out more at intrepidtravel.com

3. Christ the Redeemer, Brazil

open image in gallery Christ the Redeemer is the most recently created of the seven wonders ( Getty Images )

This 98-foot symbol of Christ was completed in 1931, having taken nine years to construct. Over 93 years later, Christ the Redeemer has become one of the most recognisable statues in the world, a key emblem of Rio De Janeiro’s landscape and a cultural icon for Brazil. While ideas for a Christian symbol to be built in Rio had been floated previously, it was not until a push from the Catholic Circle of Rio that the plan was put into action. The statue, made out of reinforced concrete with a soapstone veneer, was created by French-Polish sculptor Paul Landowski and built by Brazilian engineer Heitor da Silva Costa, in collaboration with French engineer Albert Caquot, while Brazilian artist Carlos Oswald also helped with the design. The statue sits atop Corcovado Mountain overlooking the bustling city below, as many visitors each year continue to make the pilgrimage up the mountain to see Christ the Redeemer up close in all its grandeur.

How to do it

For a whistle-stop tour of some of the country’s best sights, Intrepid is offering an eight-day exploration of the best of Brazil. Starting in Rio De Janeiro, travellers will be able to soak up the lively atmosphere and breathtaking views this city has to offer, before moving on to three days of travelling around Paraty, traversing rainforest trails in the surrounding national park, heading out on a boat trip or visiting Trindade, which boasts some of Brazil’s best beaches. A trip to the largely untouched paradise of Ilha Grande is squeezed in before heading back to Rio de Janeiro for free time to hit up Copacabana beach, admire the peak of Sugarloaf Mountain and, of course, stand at the feet of Christ the Redeemer. This eight-day trip includes four breakfasts, hotel accommodations and transport. Prices start from £675.

Find out more at intrepidtravel.com

4. Taj Mahal, India

open image in gallery The Taj Mahal was designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site for being ‘the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world's heritage’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of the most spectacular mausoleums in the world, the Taj Mahal was built over the course of 17 years by the order of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan to keep the memory alive of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Made out of white marble and recognisable for its pronounced arches and striking domes, the Taj Mahal is situated on the banks of the Yamuna River and is thought of as one of the greatest architectural achievements of Indo-Islamic architecture. With the mausoleum completed in 1648, the grand structure has stood for over 300 years.

How to do it

Intrepid is running an eight-day tour of India’s Golden Triangle, a popular circuit that connects the cities of Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur. On this trip, you will be able to explore India’s Pink City, Jaipur, by visiting its bazaars and taking part in tours of the Palace of the Winds, the royal residence of City Palace, and Jantar Mantar, a giant stone observatory. The tour will then head to Agra, where travellers will be able to lay their eyes on the marvel that is the Taj Mahal, as well as a grand Mughal emperor’s marble tomb, Akbar’s Mausoleum. The tour will start and end with a trip around Delhi, visiting places such as Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, and busy marketplaces like Chandni Chowk. The price includes transport in and between cities and seven nights' accommodation. Prices start from £540 per person.

Find out more at intrepidtravel.com

5. Machu Picchu, Peru

open image in gallery Macchu Picchu is a series of structures making up a religious, ceremonial, astronomical and agricultural centre ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This 15th-century Incan citadel, situated high in the heart of a mountain forest, has established itself as one of the most familiar and lasting legacies of the Inca Empire. The citadel was abandoned only a century after the Spaniards conquered the empire and was not publicly promoted again until 1911. Machu Picchu is embedded in a powerful landscape where the Peruvian Andes meet the Amazon Basin, with its structure cut naturally into the rocky slope and diverse flora and fauna meandering throughout the remains. It's still unclear how important the role of this magnificent blend of the natural and manmade world played for the Incas, but on average, the site receives thousands of visitors a day to experience this wonder of the world first-hand.

How to do it

Intrepid offers various opportunities to hike the Inca Trail, but if travelling by other modes is best for you, company holds a nine-day experience through Peru, touring ancient Inca sites. The trip starts in the capital city, Lima, before heading over to Cusco, a remarkable mix of ancient ruins, colonial architecture and natural beauty. From there you will head over to Machu Picchu for a guided visit of this astonishing Incan citadel, traversing the many temples, astronomical artefacts and living quarters. The trip will end back in Lima, but not before a two-day excursion to Puno, located on the edge of Lake Titicaca, known for its folk heritage and traditional customs. The trip will include some meals, transport, accommodation and the Machu Picchu guided tour. Prices start from £1,877 per person.

Find out more at intrepidtravel.com.

6. Chichén Itzá, Mexico

open image in gallery El Castillo served as a temple to the god Kukulkan ( Getty Images )

The sacred site of Chichén Itzá dates back to pre-Hispanic America, standing for over 1,000 years, and is one of the most prominent lasting symbols of the Mesoamerican Mayan civilisations. One of its most famous surviving buildings is El Castillo, also known as the Temple of Kukulcan, a step pyramid that dominates the centre of the archaeological site and is the tallest, standing at 98 feet tall. Throughout the ancient city, remnants of the Maya and Toltec civilisations can be seen within the stone monuments, constructions and artistic works it has left behind.

How to do it

Hop onto a five-day tour with Trailfinders, meandering through Mexico’s most famous Mayan sites and spending a few days in the vibrant city of Merida that reflects various historic ages, from colonial-era churches to museums honouring Mayan culture. On day two, you will rise early for a morning tour of Chichén Itzá tucked away in a dense rainforest, allowing you to immerse yourself in the history and importance of these ancient ruins. The rest of the tour allows you to stop by the ancient city of Uxmal, the Palace of Masks at Kabah and the Celestún Biosphere, home to thousands of pink flamingos. The tour includes a private vehicle and driver, four breakfasts, three lunches and four nights in hotel accommodation. Prices start from £1,585 per person.

Find out more at trailfinders.com

7. Great Wall of China, China

open image in gallery The entire wall measures 21,196 km ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Over 13,000 miles long, the Great Wall of China is the largest manmade project in the world that spans over two thousand years of Chinese history. The wall first came into being when sections of earlier fortifications were connected in 220 BC to create a large, unified defence system against invasions in the north. The wall is a representation of collisions and exchanges between the agricultural and nomadic civilisations that lived in ancient China. The political and military landscape and technological advances in architecture of the time are immortalised in this powerful, grand structure. Construction of the wall continued up to the Ming dynasty in the 17th century, and it now stands as one of China’s greatest cultural symbols, embodying the continued labour over hundreds of years through different dynasties and historical periods.

How to do it

Intrepid runs a ‘China highlights’ trip over eight days starting in Shanghai and ending in Beijing, packing in some of the country’s most beautiful and culturally significant sites. During the trip there will be an walking tour of the Huishan Ancient Town Scenic Area, Xi’an, known for being the imperial centre and start of the Silk Road, before arriving in Beijing via high-speed train. Travellers will then stay at a family-run guesthouse right near the Great Wall, allowing them to go for a short hike to the wall for an incredible sunset scene. A whole day will also be dedicated to the Wall, where you can explore the ancient wonder, learn about its history and take in the sprawling landscapes that surround it. The trip includes three breakfasts, transport and accommodation. Prices start at £1,183.

Find out more at intrepidtravel.com.

