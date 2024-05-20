Jet2 Costa Dorada! Win a seven-night stay at Ohtels Villa Dorada

With a buffet restaurant, two pools and a jam-packed entertainment schedule - and plenty of Mediterranean sunshine - Ohtels Villa Dorada a family fave. After a busy day getting stuck into all the activities, the well-equipped rooms are waiting to welcome you. This hotel’s hit the location jackpot too, just a short stroll to the beach and Salou resort centre. You’ll also have Spain’s largest theme park nearby! Prepare to be in prime position for exploring this sunny slice of Spain. Why not check out the illuminated fountain or take a seaside stroll?

Enter now for your chance to win a seven night stay at Ohtels Villa Dorada for a family of four.

Terms and Conditions

Promotion closes at 23.59 on 19th June 2024. The winner will be the first entry drawn at random after the closing date.

1. Entrants to this prize draw must be residents of the UK, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man and must be aged 18 years or over. Employees and officers of Jet2holidays Limited, Jet2.com Limited, Jet2 plc or any companies within the same group or any organisation professionally involved with the prize draw (or in each case, their close relatives) are not eligible to enter. An entrant may only be entered into the prize draw once. The Prize

2. The winner will win: (a) A 7-night Jet2holiday on a Bed and Breakfast board basis, in a standard double room, at the 3-star Ohtels Villa Dorada, Costa Dorada for 2 adults and 2 children (up to the age of 12). (b) The prize includes return flights from any of the UK bases from which Jet2holidays fly directly to Reus Airport (REU) and allows the duration of the prize advertised.

The prize also includes private transfers to and from the overseas airport and the hotel, a 22kg hold-baggage allowance per person on each flight. (c) If the winner opts to book, this holiday must be booked by 13/06/2024 and travel to and from the destination must be completed between one of the following bands subject to availability (including all return travel):

i. 02/05/2024 – 23/05/2024

ii. 11/06/2024 – 18/07/2024

iii. 29/07/2024 – 12/08/2024

iv. 04/09/2024 – 18/10/2024

v. 03/05/2025 - 22/05/2025

vi. 03/06/2025 - 17/07/2025

vii. 28/07/2025 - 11/08/2025

viii. 03/09/2025 - 16/10/2025

3. The following is not included with the prize: Transfers to and from the airport in the UK; Spending money; optional flight/board/transfer/accommodation supplements; or travel insurance. Winners are advised to take out their own insurance.

4. If a prize is not booked by the applicable date, it will be deemed forfeited and Jet2holidays reserves the right to award a prize to another randomly selected entry.

5. The prize is subject to these terms and conditions (“Prize Terms”) and the Jet2holidays’ and Jet2.com’s terms and conditions (together the "Terms and Conditions") which can be found at http://www.jet2holidays.com/terms-and-conditions and http://www.jet2.com/terms respectively. The holiday shall not constitute a ‘package’ under the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations 2018 (the “Regulations”) and the Regulations shall not apply, nor shall the applicable provisions of the Terms and Conditions which relate to the Regulations. In the event of any conflict between the Terms and Conditions, and these Prize Terms, these Prize Terms will take precedence.

6. Prize flights are limited on the flights operated by Jet2.com and may be unavailable even if there is general availability on a particular flight.

7. Jet2holidays reserves the right to amend or cancel the flights or holiday for any reason without prior notice (which may include substituting the prize or any element of the prize with alternative dates/property/transfers/destinations at any time, to the equivalent prize value).

8. Please note that flight schedules are not guaranteed.

9. The prize and each element of the prize is non-transferable and may not be exchanged for cash. The prize may only be taken by the prize draw winner along with any accompanying passenger(s) notified to Jet2holidays in the relevant booking, subject to the maximum number of passengers specified within the prize details. Flights must be taken by all passengers at the same time from the same airport. Once you have made your booking this cannot be amended.

10. The prize duration may not be extended and no element of the prize may be changed by the winner. Additional passengers outside the maximum amount permitted in the prize details may not be booked onto the prize booking.

11. All passengers must have a valid passport to travel, and must meet all relevant visa and/or other entry requirements including any medical/health screening requirements or similar. General:

12. Entrants’ details will be used to administer the prize draw and award the prize. Details will be used in accordance with the Jet2holidays privacy policy (see https://www.jet2holidays.com/privacy-policyhttp://www.jet2.com/privacy).

13. [When entering the prize draw entrants will be invited to opt in to receiving marketing from Jet2holidays. If entrants choose to opt in, their details will be retained by Jet2holidays for the purposes of marketing (which may include activities such as passing on information about deals, offers and promotion codes from Jet2holidays).]

14. Where Jet2holidays makes any changes to the prize (including dates of travel), no compensation or cash equivalent will be available. Jet2holidays will not be liable for any cancellations or changes to the prize draw or any prize, or for any loss or damage entrants or accompanying passengers suffer as a result of entering the prize draw provided that nothing in these terms shall exclude or limit the liability of Jet2holidays in relation to personal injury or death caused by Jet2holidays negligence or for fraud.

For further information, please write to Customer Care, The Independent, Alphabeta, 14-18 Finsbury Square, London, England, EC2A 1AH. Promoter: Jet2holidays.