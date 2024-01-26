Escape into nature: From island-hopping to stargazing, rewild in gorgeous Greece

With secluded bays, starry skies and mountainous hiking trails, Greece makes an ideal destination for getting back to nature. From lazy days lounging on idyllic beaches, the waves lapping rhythmically against the shores, to those spent exploring the stunning natural wonders. Think leafy forests, freshwater pools and springs, and coves boasting crystalline waters perfect for paddling, swimming or snorkelling.

Enjoy astro adventures

Boasting naturally clearer skies, beaches make some of the best places for stargazing, and Crete has a multitude of idyllic shores to choose from. The part sandy, part gravelly Sougia Beach on the southwest side of the island is an ideal choice, being situated in a cove that blocks out a lot of light, making for increased contrast and more dramatic skies. Or take it to the next level with a trip to the little town of Anogia, home to the Skinakas Observatory. It’s one of the most significant stargazing spots in Greece, equipped with two powerful telescopes for a closer look at the skies. From here you can see the Milky Way and other constellations.

With lagoon pools nestled amid palms, Stella Island Luxury Resort & Spa makes the perfect retreat (Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays)

For an appropriately stellar stay, choose the Stella Island Luxury Resort & Spa in the secluded village of Analipsis, a stylish beachfront resort where you can spend your days lounging by lagoon-style pools, enjoying activities including Pilates and tennis, or indulging in a luxury foodventure across six superb international restaurants and four cocktail bars.

Paddle through natural springs

Rhodes is home to some of Greece’s most unique landscapes, making it an ideal location for immersing yourself in nature. The Valley of the Butterflies is one of the most stunning spots on the island, filled with pine trees that lead to the crystal waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Alternatively, head to the quiet village of Psinthos, where the shady woods create a welcome escape from the heat. Here you’ll find Fasouli Springs, naturally occurring springs which create beautiful cascading waterways. Nearby, you’ll also find the Seven Springs, another idyllic oasis that’s equally abundant with waterways and pine forests. Following the trail here involves taking off your shoes to walk through the stream, where a tunnel connects the green lake to the Seven Springs.

Go island hopping

The largest of the Greek islands, Crete, is also a great base for island hopping. From here, start by exploring the closest island to Crete: Elafonisos. It’s easy to reach, connected by a lagoon and shore to the main island. Next, you can hop to Santorini by ferry to watch the sun set over the white and blue-tipped cliffs. The island of Gavdos offers a more untouched experience in nature. While the island of Karpathos has unspoiled beaches and landscapes ideal for a hike.

Find your zen

Nestled in the aquamarine waters of the Ionian sea, Zante makes for a truly enchanting escape. Here you can enjoy mesmerising white sand beaches, from Makris Gialos, a secluded shore boasting deep, crystal clean waters perfect for snorkelling and diving, to Xigia, a natural spa beach where you can enjoy the holistic benefits from its thermal waters.

Enjoy stunning seaviews and beautiful surroundings at Olea All Suite Hotel in Zante (Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays)

For the perfect stay, book into the Olea All Suite Hotel , set atop a hill with stunning sea views. Surrounded by gently cascading waterfalls and olive trees, you can spend your days by lush outdoor pools, practicing outdoor yoga or relaxing in the soothing spa.

Discover postcard-pretty towns

From the pastel-hued buildings that tumble down the hills to its scenic harbour, to its bays and beaches backed by lush green mountains, Parga is one of Greece’s prettiest places to relax and recharge. Enjoy the wide golden sands and turquoise waters of Blue Flag Valtos Beach, or head to the craggier surrounds of Piso Krioneri for swimming and snorkelling. Take a boat trip to the stunning islands of Paxos and Antipaxos to enjoy spectacular caves and blue waters.

Alternatively pay a visit to the scenic Acheron River, which features prominently in Greek mythology, where it is often depicted as the entrance to the Greek Underworld where unfortunate souls are transported by the ferryman Charon. Here, crystal clear waters tumble over white pebbles and driftwood, while lush green trees and shrubs line rocky crags on either side, making for a much more pleasant journey. Hotel-wise, opt for Elix Mar-Bella Collection , a gorgeous hotel perched on a hilltop, with a funicular straight to the beach. You can also enjoy lounging by the two elegant pools, relaxing in the spa or watching stunning sunsets melting into the tranquil sea.

Escape to secluded beaches

Corfu’s stunning coast has to be seen to be believed, so settle in to the Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa for the perfect blissful base – at this hilltop haven overlooking the Ionian Sea, you can soak in the infinity pool while you take in the panoramic nature of this island. While the northern part of the island is mountainous, the central region has valleys and hills for hiking, and between the abundance of coves and cliffs, Corfu has a wealth of beautiful beaches.

Enjoy incredible views of the Ionian Sea at Angsana Corfu Resort & Spa (Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays)

Dassia Bay on the east coast has a green backdrop, taking in the island’s landscape, while its golden sands spill out into clear turquoise waters. It’s got a particularly favourable location given the local amenities nearby, plus it’s a prime destination for snorkelling in the shallow waters. Canal d’Amour in the south is surrounded by rock formations, creating a small, secluded cove. Barbati Beach in the southeast is another great location for snorkelling, thanks to its shallow clear waters. The pebbled beach waves a Blue Flag, making it ideal for families, while you can also kayak from here to more secluded coves.

Go on a woody wander

Best known for its golden beaches, Halkidiki is also a paradise for hikers. The Red Rock waterfall is one of the more popular routes, but there are also plenty of mountainous trails for forest bathing. The central and northern parts of the region are dominated by mountain ranges, and Mountain Holomontas is one of the best places to immerse in lush green forests and stroll along woodland paths. At the lower reaches, oak trees abound, while chestnut, fir, pine and beech can be found higher up. Herbs like oregano, as well as wild flowers and mushrooms, also grow here, while you can spot wild animals like boars and foxes, and birds like horned larks and golden eagles on the mountainsides too. Meanwhile, closer to sea level are the Sani Wetlands, home to over 200 species of bird including flamingos and little egrets.

With its Blue Flag beachfront location, Eagles Palace makes for a truly idyllic stay (Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays)

To relax between walks big and small, check into the Eagles Palace hotel in the resort of Ouranoupolis, set amid an oasis of lush palms and cypress trees, moments from a stunning Blue Flag beach. A tranquil spa, sculpted outdoor pools and beautiful gardens make this the perfect place for those looking to reconnect with nature.

