Video: Who needs to travel abroad when you can marvel at the 7 wonders of the UK?

With various traffic light systems and restrictions still in place, many of us aren’t yet comfortable – or able – to get on board with international travel.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get your travel fix: it’s an opportunity to explore some of the gems on your own doorstep.

Experts at the Royal Geographical Society have identified the seven natural wonders of the UK, ranging from jaw-dropping Welsh waterfalls to sweeping lakes in Cumbria.

The society and outdoor brand Merrell asked people how familiar they were with these impressive landmarks – with 90% of those polled not having heard of all seven wonders.

The question is: how many do you know?