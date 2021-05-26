Video: Who needs to travel abroad when you can marvel at the 7 wonders of the UK?
These are some of our most impressive natural gems, from the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland to the Jurassic Coast in Dorset .
Prudence Wade
Wednesday 26 May 2021 10:39
With various traffic light systems and restrictions still in place, many of us aren’t yet comfortable – or able – to get on board with international travel.
That doesn’t mean you can’t get your travel fix: it’s an opportunity to explore some of the gems on your own doorstep.
Experts at the Royal Geographical Society have identified the seven natural wonders of the UK, ranging from jaw-dropping Welsh waterfalls to sweeping lakes in Cumbria.
The society and outdoor brand Merrell asked people how familiar they were with these impressive landmarks – with 90% of those polled not having heard of all seven wonders.
The question is: how many do you know?