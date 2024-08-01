7 sensational adventure experiences in sunny Malta

With a cove of natural treasures, Malta, Gozo and its surrounding waters are a dreamscape for exploration. From gentle walks and boat trips to hands-on climbing and uphill pedals, there’s an array of adventures to unearth for different ages and skill levels. Here are some of the best ways to add a dose of adventure to a sunny Malta break.

Scuba diving

The dive sites around Malta are brilliantly clear and full of caves, caverns and shipwrecks to explore ( VisitMalta )

Caverns, caves and wrecks are all on offer as dive sites here. This teamed with brilliant visibility is what’s led to Malta often being considered one of the best dive destinations in the world. One of the most popular dive sites is the Blue Hole. Situated in Dwerja, Gozo, the dive starts in a clear blue pool of water surrounded by natural rock formations with octopus and lobster before going through winding cave systems. The wreckage of Um El Faroud is a great option for advanced and technical dives.

Rock climbing

Thanks to its abundance of limestone cliffs and rocky hillsides, there are more than 1,300 named climbs throughout Malta’s islands. They range from beginner trails to those for the most hardcore climbers. Unlike other Mediterranean destinations, Malta hasn’t seen a huge influx in climbers, meaning many of the trails are still quiet enough to enjoy at your own pace. There are climbing groups on Gozo that are best for beginners, showing the ropes on nearby, gentle routes. Mosta Valley is great for beginners, intermediates and advanced. For routes that can take in a cliffside sunset, head to the small bay of Ghar Lapsi.

Hiking/walking

Take a gentle stroll around Gozo’s hills or challenge yourself to a trek across the Dingli Cliffs - the choice is yours ( VisitMalta )

There are a range of walking routes varying from calmer strolls to more challenging treks around Malta. The island of Gozo is ideal for a more gentle pace. Gozo moves at an unhurried pace and walks can take in the coast as well as the hilly interiors with minimal ascent. Whereas on Malta, the intermediate Marfa Watchtowers Route, starting and ending at Ghadira Beach, is great for those interested in history. It traverses olive groves and follows the route of a series of watchtowers from the 1600s. For one of the more challenging treks in the country, head to Dingli Cliffs walk, rising some 250 metres above sea level.

Cycling

Easy coastal paths and paved hilly routes abound for keen cyclists ( VisitMalta )

Malta is a supremely cycle-friendly destination. Biking routes around the towns and cities tend to be gentler, with cycle lanes to avoid the traffic too. Gozo is also great for cycling – with cycle hire available at Victoria – though a little more hilly. For a more intermediate route, take the mostly-paved 22.5-mile Salt Pans loop that starts in Nadur. For a more expert level, there’s the 51-mile Marsaxlokk Port loop in Malta that starts in L-Imrieħel. This route takes in beautiful views of the village of Marsaxlokk.

Segway Tour

For some adventurous sight-seeing, you really can’t beat an island Segway Tour. Offering a new perspective on some of Malta’s most loved natural landmarks, and offering seamless access to some of the island’s most ruggedly beautiful scenery, Segway tours are a thrilling way to see the best of Malta.

Against a backdrop of stunning sea views, you’ll visit Verdala Palace, the verdant Buskett Gardens, the Laferla Cross landmark and the main event, the dramatic Dingli Cliffs.

Sailing

Paddle, sail or speedboat your way from one charming fishing village to the next. The conditions are perfect and the views are unbeatable ( Visit Malta )

Thanks to its coastal landscape, year-round warm temperatures and good wind conditions, Malta has a rich history of sailing that continues today. Sailing experiences can range from an afternoon or day of chartering a yacht to a multi-day trip around the Mediterranean islands. There are also speedboats and catamarans available for sea-based adventures. Some of the most popular routes head from Valletta to Comino and on to small fishing villages.

