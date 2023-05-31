Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A “crazy” Airbnb host has forbidden guests from bringing more than two suitcases or using kitchen appliances during their stay.

This list of demands was shared on Reddit’s Mildly Infuriating page by user peachydonut69, who titled their post: “One night stay £25-£30 (depending on the room size). Your thoughts?”. Below the header it includes a picture of a sheet of paper addressing “Airbnb guests”.

The rules outlined by the Airbnb host in question begin by stating: “This is mainly short stay place, so we don’t expect much luggage with the guest. If you have more than two big items with each guest, you have to keep it in external storage.”

After travellers are told to follow the fairly standard Airbnb rules of not smoking or inviting visitors around without prior permission, the next two sentences are highlighted in yellow and read: “No use of washing machine or kitchen for guests staying less than four days. Washing machine use only once every four days for long term guests.”

Later in the note, guests are also told: “Working or studying from home not allowed,” and that the wifi is “only adequate for making video calls or light internet use.”

The information sheet finishes by reading: “Towels supplied on request.”

Reddit users were quick to add their opinion underneath the post, which has now garnered 3,600 comments and counting.

“People are crazy! If you’re so worried – don’t be a host”, one person wrote, while another asked: “Was this disclosed before booking and arriving?”

Meanwhile another user posted: “At £25-30 ($30-37) a night, I guess you get what you pay for?”, before subsequently adding: “But still, if they don’t list these exceptions, it’s pretty scammy.”

Another Reddit poster summarised: “My favourite is the last. If I want to wash my hands or have a shower, I have to request a towel?”

Finally, someone urged the poster to “complain directly to Airbnb”; another person agreed and said: “You need to put this picture up on the site as a review. If I saw this, I would instantly pass it up and look elsewhere.”

This isn’t the first time an Airbnb guest has taken to social media to complain about a host. Last year, a TikTok post of travellers sharing Airbnb chore lists went viral, with some claiming they’d even been asked to mow the lawn during their stay.

The Independent has contacted Airbnb for comment.