British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.

After preemptively axing 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet’s on-the-day cancellations are continuing.

Passengers on the early flight to Belfast from Gatwick to Tuesday were told at 4am they would not be travelling.

Meanwhile the airline’s Bristol to Amsterdam service was cancelled early morning - one customer reported that they had been forced to switch to a flight the following day, with the train there set to cost her £123.

Passengers arrived to Manchester Airport at 4am to find queues stretching back towards the terminal entrance, double the size of the check-in queueing area.

Passengers also reported long early-morning queues at Bristol Airport, with check-in lines trailing out of the terminal; as well as Glasgow and Stansted, with many customers posting videos and photos of waiting crowds.

The UK’s airports have struggled to “scale up” to meet the spring surge in holidaymakers, with some blaming staff shortages or trouble with recruiting for the travel chaos.