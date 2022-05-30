Airport news - live: More easyJet flights cancelled as Dublin queues continue
Holidaymakers face delays, queues and flight cancellations
British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.
After preemptively axing 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet cancelled two more services at the last minute from Gatwick this morning.
The budget carrier’s grounding of the dawn flights to Seville and Rome was announced only an hour before they were due to depart.
Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Dublin airport in the early hours of this morning continued to report long queues for security following a weekend which saw lines stretch outside the terminal, with passengers warned by the airport they could miss flights as a result.
Outside of the UK, travellers at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport also reported similarly chaotic scenes. Britons waited for two hours outside the terminal amid half term holiday chaos, with flights jetting off without passengers who were stuck in queues.
Elsewhere, other carriers are suffering long delays. At Bristol and Manchester airports, many Tui and Jet2 passengers are departing two or three hours behind schedule.
British Airways continues to scrap more than 100 flights a day, though these are pre-planned cancellations, with affected passengers warned ahead of time.
Manchester Airport ‘blames everyone else'
Manchester Airport has been criticised for pinning the blame for mass flight delays on airlines and baggage handlers.
In a statement, the airport apologised for the disruption but said delays at check-in and baggage reclaim were the responsibility of airlines and ground handling firms, which run their own services.
It added that staff were “in contact with the senior management teams of the relevant airlines and ground handlers” to “understand the cause of these issues”.
Twitter users were not satisfied by the airport’s statement and voiced their disagreement.
“Another statement that pretty much blames everyone else ... They seem in denial. Management overhaul needed,” one wrote.
Manchester airport also said it was working to make security waiting times shorter – which one user alleged was because of a shortage of security staff.
They wrote: “How are the ‘airline companies’ to blame for the ridiculous and dangerous security queues?? This is a shameful statement as a large number of ‘Security’ were laid off at the start of covid as you didn’t want to make up the furlough shortfall!!”
After delays at the airport earlier in Spring, a spokesperson said it was “under-resourced” and trying to recruit more staff.
Passengers queue for hours to enter Bristol ‘zoo’
Stranded travelers have reportedly compared the scenes at Bristol airport to “a zoo” with scenes of disorder and confusion.
Over the weekend, the chaos at Bristol saw thousands of passengers arrive to board flights ahead of the May half term and bank holiday weekend.
Today, passengers reported having to wait hours to even enter the airport building.
The following pictures were taken at Bristol airport today.
'People were behaving like animals’ at Amsterdam Schiphol
Britons waited for two hours outside Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport amid half term holiday chaos, with flights jetting off without passengers who were stuck in queues (Josie Adnitt writes).
Queues stretched from outside the building through to security with the airport blaming staff shortages for the delays.
Passengers said they waited for around two hours outside and then spent up to a further hour in various lines inside the terminal.
EasyJet customers in the queue had already faced additional delays after their Saturday flights were cancelled due to “IT issues”.
Tui and Jet2 flights delayed at Manchester and Bristol
Carriers besides easyJet are suffering long delays. At Bristol and Manchester airports, many Tui and Jet2 passengers are departing two or three hours behind schedule.
Many Tui customers waited all day at several airports over the weekend only to find their entire holiday eventually cancelled.
A Tui spokesperson said: “The half-term holidays are always an incredibly busy period with many customers looking to get away.
“Unfortunately, due to various operational and supply chain issues a small number of flights have been delayed or cancelled.
“We’d like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to minimise delays and will be in direct communication should their holiday be impacted.
“We can confirm all passengers awaiting inbound flights from destination have been able to stay in their hotels and meals have been provided. We are in touch and will update them with revised travel plans as soon as we can.”
More easyJet flight cancellations
After grounding dozens of holiday flights over the weekend, particularly to and from London Gatwick, easyJet has done the same on Monday morning. At least 32 departures have been axed at the Sussex airport, affecting more than 5,000 passengers.
Britain’s biggest budget airline made hundreds of cancellations last week, and on Friday decided pro-actively to axe 240 flights up to 6 June.
While most of Monday’s cancellations were advised two days ago, the grounding of the dawn flights to Seville and Rome was announced only an hour ahead. The airline blamed the impact of air-traffic control restrictions at Gatwick on Sunday evening.
All the easyJet flights cancelled today
Passengers at Gatwick heading for Rome and Seville on Monday morning were given an hour’s notice that their flights were cancelled
