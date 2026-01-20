The all-new Amtrak trains to debut in the US in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brand-new Amtrak trains are set to make their debut in 2026, though unfortunately not in time for the Fifa World Cup.

Later this year, eight new Airo trainsets will enter service on the Amtrak Cascades route, which connects Eugene and Portland in Oregon with Vancouver, British Columbia, the northern endpoint.

As well as Seattle, major U.S. stations on the corridor include Centralia, Olympia, Tacoma, Everett, Mount Vernon, and Bellingham.

The Airo is replacing the Talgo Series 8 trainset, with new features including screens that display speed, stops and connections, automated boarding steps that improve accessibility at mixed-height platforms, and touchless restroom controls.

open image in gallery New features on the Amtrak Airo include screens that display speed, stops and connections, and automated boarding steps ( Amtrak )

Amtrak claims that the Airo is also more fuel efficient and “produces significantly less air pollution.”

As with the Talgo Series 8, the Airo will offer seat power, wi-fi, panoramic windows, and an onboard café.

Another similarity is the top speed — the Airo is capable of 125mph, while the Talgo Series 8 is designed to reach 124mph. However, the fastest Cascades operating speed is 79mph, due to track restrictions and freight traffic movements.

open image in gallery Amtrak claims that the Airo is more fuel efficient and 'produces significantly less air pollution' than older trains on the Cascades route ( Amtrak )

Amtrak described the Airo as “part of our bold transformation in passenger rail,” while Ron Pate, Director of Washington State Department of Transportation’s Rail, Freight and Ports Division, remarked: “Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington, Oregon and British Columbia.

“Their arrival will herald a new generation of train travel in the Pacific Northwest."

A total of 83 new Airo trainsets will roll out across the U.S., starting with Amtrak Cascades and followed by the Northeast Regional and other key routes.

open image in gallery The Airo will offer seat power, wi-fi, and panoramic windows ( Amtrak )

open image in gallery A total of 83 new Airo trainsets will roll out across the U.S. This image shows Airo's new onboard cafe ( Amtrak )

The introduction of the Airo follows the rollout of Amtrak’s 160mph tilting Acela trains on the Northeast Corridor.

Acela runs from Washington, DC's Union Station to Boston via Philadelphia, New York Penn Station, New Haven, and Providence.

Features include onboard cafe cars, high-speed 5G-enabled wi-fi, in-seat USB ports and plug sockets, individual reading lights, winged headrests that Amtrak says "provide more comfort and separation,” and seat covers made out of recycled leather.