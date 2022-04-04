The best destinations to visit in April

The recent blast of wintry weather made us all wonder what on earth happened to spring, so it’s tempting to get away and find some better weather. Or if you’re a fan of snow, catch the tail-end of the ski season after the recent snow dump in the Alps. Whether you’re looking for a sunny escape or a British break, here’s some inspiration for your April holiday.

Greece

Greek Orthodox Easter falls on 24 April this year, making the thought of a Greek getaway a highly appealing one. Stay at Sophia Lower, a two-bedroom villa in Corfu with a shared pool, shaded outdoor dining and a built-in barbecue. Follow the path under a pergola and you’re right on Kerasia beach within seconds. There’s an upper two- bedroom apartment that can also be booked if you’re travelling with a group. A week’s self-catering with CV Villas costs from £474 based on two sharing, for an 18 April departure, down from £593. Flights are extra but can be arranged.

France

After a dry spell, it’s been snowing in the Alps again, bringing fresh powder for the last few weeks of the season. Vaujany in the Isère department offers easy back-door access to the vast collection of high-altitude slopes throughout the Grand Domaine, including Alpe-d’Huez. Peak Retreats offers self-catering in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Les Edelweiss, which features a wellness area with a hot tub and sauna. A week’s rental in a one-bedroom apartment from 16 April costs from £861, including Eurotunnel crossing and FlexiPlus upgrade.

Nottinghamshire

If you fancy a woodland escape but want a bit of luxury, rent one of the upscale lodges and log cabins at the Sherwood Hideaway in the Nottinghamshire countryside. As bluebells carpet the landscapes this month, hike or cycle along trails through Sherwood Forest and nearby Thoresby Park before relaxing in your private hot tub. A three-bedroom pet-friendly lodge is available for four nights from 25 April for £548, down from £645.

Netherlands

With the Dutch countryside ablaze with tulips throughout April, explore these mercifully flat landscapes on two wheels with this Taste of Holland cycling break offered by Inntravel. Start in Edam (just the place to stock up on cheese) and make your leisurely way along laid-back country roads towards Amsterdam. Prices throughout April for a four-night break start at £925pp, which include rail travel, B&B accommodation, bike hire, luggage transfers, maps and GPS.

Cuba

April is dry season in Cuba, one of the most pleasant times to visit this endlessly fascinating island. Combine a few heady days getting to know Havana with R&R time on the sandy beaches of Varadero. Cuba Direct has a seven-night holiday starting at the Sevilla Hotel in the heart of Old Havana before whisking you off to the all-inclusive Iberostar Tainos in Varadero. Here you’ll be within staggering distance of a sandy beach as well as the Varahicacos Ecologica Reserve. Departing 24 April, the holiday costs from £1,580pp and includes flights, transfers, B&B in Havana and all-inclusive accommodation in Varadero.

Norfolk

Feast your eyes on the spring blossoms and lush greenery of the Norfolk Broads at a deliciously slow pace on a self-driving boating holiday with Waterways Holidays. The “Jazz” model of Broads cruiser sleeps up to four and offers a top-deck driving position as well as front and rear sun decks. Book midweek and save 20 per cent: a four-night break costs from £332 (down from £415) from 25 April and includes tuition. Fuel is extra.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk.