The world’s 10 best restaurants have been revealed — and two of them are in the US

America may well be the fast food capital of the world, but its fine-dining scene shouldn’t be overlooked.

In fact, two of its restaurants have been named joint best on the planet.

SingleThread in Healdsburg, California, and Le Bernardin in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, both tie for first place in a ranking by website LaListe.com of the best 1,000 restaurants on the planet for 2026.

The list is the result of an analysis of more than 1,100 international sources: national and regional press, expert guides, and specialized digital platforms, including customer review sites.

Restaurants that make the final selection are then assigned a score out of 100.

open image in gallery Le Bernardin, pictured, in New York City comes joint first in LaListe's global ranking. Here, meals are priced from $210 ( Le Bernardin )

SingleThread and Le Bernardin both scored 99.5 out of 100, making them joint winners with eight other eateries that achieved the same score.

SingleThread has three Michelin stars, with diners paying around $425–$500 for the 10-course tasting menu, without wine. Add on a wine pairing and the bill per person inflates by between $300 and $1,500.

SingleThread is a farm, restaurant and inn rolled into one and run with a farm-to-table approach by chef couple Kyle and Katina Connaughton.

Many of the ingredients used in the dishes come from the farm, and what ends up on the plate is heavily influenced by Japanese culinary traditions, including presentation.

While the menu constantly changes, reflecting what's being grown on site on the day, past dishes have included “strawberry-fish moriawase", where the fruit has been served with seafood, and "heirloom pumpkin with Dungeness crab and citrus".

Le Bernardin, meanwhile, has held three Michelin stars since 2005, when the guide began ranking New York City restaurants.

The most basic menu offering is the $210 four-course prix fixe, with diners treated by head chef Éric Ripert to top-tier seafood. Think thinly pounded yellowfin tuna with foie gras on toasted baguette and seared langoustine with morels.

open image in gallery Joint winner SingleThread in Healdsburg, California, has three Michelin stars and a farm-to-table philosophy ( Garrett Rowland )

The other eight restaurants in the top 10 are: Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl, Basel, Switzerland; Da Vittorio, Brusaporto, Italy; Guy Savoy, Paris, France; Lung King Heen, Four Seasons Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR; Martín Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain; Matsukawa, Tokyo, Japan; Robuchon au Dôme, Macau SAR; and Schwarzwaldstube, Baiersbronn, Black Forest, Germany.

LaListe said: “For the first time, ten restaurants from eight different countries share the No. 1 position, illustrating a gastronomic world that is more diverse, competitive, and fluid than ever before.

“This shared podium demonstrates the global distribution of excellence, shifting centers of influence, and the emergence of a new international balance of taste.”

The 10 restaurants jointly ranked world's best for 2026