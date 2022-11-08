Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British Airways flight from Johannesburg diverted to Barcelona due to medical emergency

British Airways has not yet provided an update on the passenger’s condition

Ella Doyle
Tuesday 08 November 2022 14:26
Comments
<p>The British Airways flight was supposed to land in London </p>

The British Airways flight was supposed to land in London

(Getty Images)

A British Airways plane was forced to divert to Barcelona on Sunday, after a medical emergency was declared on board.

Flight BA54 was flying from Johannesburg OR Tambo International (JNB) to London Heathrow Airport (LHR) on 6 November 2022 when the incident occurred.

The plane was scheduled to arrive at London Heathrow at 7.45am, but was forced to divert to Barcelona El Prat Airport, arriving at around 6.30am, Aerotime reported.

Noticing that the flight had been diverted, a man tweeted British Airways’ official Twitter account, asking: “I was noticing that one of your flights that just landed diverted to Barcelona.

“They reported a general emergency. Do you know why?”

Recommended

British Airways responded: “Hi David. BA54 was diverted due to a medical emergency.”

British Airways said in a separate comment to AeroTime that its “aircraft diverted to Barcelona to provide medical assistance to a customer”.

The Independent has reached out to British Airways for comment.

Medical emergencies leading to a diversion are not unusual for commercial airlines.

In June, a planeload of passengers found themselves stranded in Germany overnight after an easyJet flight crew made the decision to divert to Frankfurt Airport due to passenger illness.

Meanwhile an American Airlines plane was forced to divert after a pilot became ill and died during one 2015 flight.

Recommended

Earlier this week, a video went viral showing a passenger punching a member of airline staff at Mexico City International Airport after missing her Emirates flight.

The video of the incident, which occurred on 1 November, showed the woman punching and kicking an Emirates employee before vandalising parts of the airport.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in