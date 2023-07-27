British Airways passengers served KFC on flight after meal service problems

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

British Airways passengers were served Kentucky Fried Chicken on a flight back to the UK from the Caribbean after problems with the catering service.

The flight took off from Turks and Caicos and then touched down in Nassau in the Bahamas - where cabin crew bought several buckets of the fast food after realising their facilities were not properly chilled.

A video shared on social media showed the passengers being given chicken legs at a point where the journey had a reported eight hours remaining, with the stopover putting one hour onto the total time.

In a statement shared with the wider media, a British Airways statement said: “Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat.

‌“We apologise to customers that their full meal service was not available and we had to wing it on this occasion. We’re sorry if we ruffled any feathers.”

But some customers did not see the funny side and one passenger was upset that one KFC chicken leg per person was given out to last the lengthy journey.

Ian Morgan wrote on Instagram: “A 12 hour flight from Turks and Caicos and @british_airways had forgotten food for all their passengers so on the scheduled stop at Bahamas they got KFC buckets and handed out ONE chicken leg per passenger. An absolute disgrace.”

British Airways has apologised after the incident (Getty Images)

Others were more diplomatic towards British Airways.

Another passenger told The Sun: “The intense heat out there made the food unsafe and BA didn’t want to chance the whole flight getting sick.

“This was their only option to ensure everyone stayed safe but didn’t starve.

“Everyone also got a voucher to buy food on arrival. I think BA did the best they could, given the circumstances.”

British Airways has been contacted for comment.