British Airways plane collapses at Heathrow

A British Airways plane’s nose gear has collapsed on the tarmac at Heathrow airport.

Pictures from the scene show the Boeing 787’s nose tilting forward, crumpled onto the ground.

A number of emergency services vehicles rushed to the scene, with footage showing police, the fire brigade and ambulances all in attendance.

The extent of the damage sustained by the aircraft is currently unknown.

A British Airways spokesperson confirmed that no one was onboard when the incident occurred.

They said: “A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand. As a freighter only aircraft there were no passengers on board.

“Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter.”

According to the airline, as the jet was on stand at the time, there have been no delays at Heathrow as a result of the collapse.

Both flights and passengers remain unaffected,