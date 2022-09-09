Buckingham Palace: Easiest bus and tube routes and nearest stations to royal residence
Huge crowds of people are expected to congregate outside the palace over the weekend
Masses of people have flocked to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Britons, tourists, and superfans of the royal family have laid flowers and tributes outside her residence after she died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.
Many more people are expected to make a trip to the palace over the weekend amid a 10-day national mourning period announced today (Friday 9 September) by her heir King Charles III.
Police have closed the roads to traffic around Buckingham Palace in anticipation of bigger crowds.
A number of public transport stops lend themselves to the palace’s central London location.
Tube
The nearest Tube station to the palace is St James’s Park, which is served by the Circle and District lines.
A walk along Petty France and Buckingham Gate – which typically takes fewer than 10 minutes – leads to the palace on Constitution Hill.
Almost just as close is Green Park station on the Piccadilly and Jubilee lines. The palace can be reached using the Piccadilly (south side) exit and walking through the park for about 10 minutes.
Victoria station – served by the District, Circle, and Victoria lines – is also nearby. It has rail links to towns and cities across the southeast of England. The walk from Victoria to the palace is about 10 minutes.
Tube travellers can also get off at Hyde Park Corner on the Piccadilly line, and make their way to the palace by walking under the Duke of Wellington arch and up Constitution Hill – which typically takes about 15 minutes.
Those wanting to use the Bakerloo or Northern lines can get off at Charing Cross station before walking along The Mall for about 15 minutes to reach the palace.
The best routes for wheelchair users and people requiring step-free access are via Green Park and Victoria, according to the Transport for London (TfL) website.
Bus
Plenty of bus stops that serve dozens of routes are dotted close to and between the Tube stations. Visit tfl.gov.uk to find out the best bus route depending on your starting point.
Bike
Buckingham Palace can also be reached by bicycle. TfL hire bikes can be docked in locations including the aforementioned Tube stations as well as Belgravia, Park Lane, Piccadilly, and Wellington Arch.
Click here to see all Santander bike docking stations.
