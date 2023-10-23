Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice

A perspex supermarket tunnel has become one of best reviewed tourist attractions in the UK once again after Tripadvisor lifted a ban on comments – imposed when it became too popular.

The 70-metre plastic tunnel – which links a Sainsbury's store to its car park – become famous when it was ranked as the highest-rated attraction in the popular seaside resort of Bude, Cornwall.

People have visited the walkway, dubbed the “Bude tunnel”, from all over the country and some even said it was better than visiting the North Pole.

However, TripAdvisor previously suspended reviews about the tunnel, after they said some publicity resulted in a number of not entirely truthful contributions.

Is this Bude’s best location for an Instagram selfie? ( SWNS) open image in gallery

Recommended Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea

The site has now once again enabled reviews to be left for the structure and it is climbing back up the rankings - currently listed fifth out of the top 34 things to do in the coastal Cornish town.

It currently has over 1,100 “excellent” reviews and a 4.5 star rating. One visitor even posted that although they've travelled through Europe and North America, the tunnel was “magnificent”, commending its “sheer beauty”.

They wrote: “Words can’t possibly express that magnificence, although I will try here. After many travels and witnessing many of the marvels of Europe and the North American continent, nothing quite prepared me for the sheer beauty and simplicity of the Bude tunnel.

“It needs no turrets, or columns, or architectural flourishes of any kind – the perfect curve of the arch is all you need.”

The ‘Bude tunnel’ previously ranked higer than anything else in the seaside town ( SWNS) open image in gallery

Another holidaymaker said they have visited the North Pole and Madagascar but that “nothing compares” to the tunnel.

They wrote: “I am so excited to finally visit the Bude Tunnel. I've travelled the world with the Royal Navy, I've been to the north pole and I've tracked lemurs in Madagascar but nothing compares to the Bude tunnel.

“You have to experience it to believe it.”

Another visitor was 'lost for words' when they arrived at the tourist attraction and added that they spent hours there: “Wow, lost for words. Fantastic, engaging and free. How?

“We start at the car park end and ambled for hours on end walking through the plethora of activities and, let’s be honest, pure beauty.”

Someone else described the tunnel as a “master of engineering” and told other holidaymakers that it was “definitely worth a visit”.

The person who originally listed the tunnel, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they did so because it was “one I have admired for a while”, and “never thought that it would become this popular”.

They said: “It's been a great talking point in the town, and one that seems to have brought everyone together. That's fantastic.”