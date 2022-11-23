Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority has issued a warning to holidaymakers ahead of Black Friday.

The annual deals and offers bonanza - borrowed from the US and taking place the day after Thanksgiving - is rife with opportunities for travel fraudsters, according to the travel industry body.

In a statement issued by the aviation regulator on Tuesday, travellers are urged to “check holiday deals carefully this Black Friday, and to be wary of scams to make sure there are no nasty surprises”.

According to CAA research, 46 per cent of UK adults will be actively looking out for a Black Friday holiday deal this year, rising to 63 per cent for the 18-34 age group.

The regulator identifies key areas to watch out for when booking a seductively cheap holiday online, such as checking the package is ATOL protected; using a credit card to increase your chances of getting your money back if needed; and paying in your country’s currency to avoid accumulating fees.

The CAA’s key tips for Black Friday bookings are:

Does it include baggage allowance? How much is additional luggage?

Shop around with other providers to check it is a good deal and remember, holiday bargains can usually be found through the festive period and into the New Year.

Is there any flexibility in the booking? Can parts of the holiday be amended in the future without incurring any extra costs?

Look for where the seller is based – if it’s abroad and the deal is in a foreign currency, make sure to check how much they are charging in pounds before booking to ensure you get a good rate, and double check your bank’s fees for paying in foreign currency.

Crucially, the body urges holidaymakers to opt for deals from companies that are ATOL protected. “Before booking, you should always check that your travel provider is a legitimate ATOL holder and check that the holiday is ATOL protected,” it says, pointing travellers to the Civil Aviation Authority website where they can cross-check the name of the company they’re booking with.

Michael Budge, head of ATOL at the CAA, said: “Even with the sharp rise in the cost of living, it seems there is a real appetite to travel overseas next year. Travel companies are increasingly advertising discounts on getaways to UK consumers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period.

“Deals can seem attractive, but before booking, we would urge everyone to just do a bit of research to make sure it really is a bargain. Always check it has ATOL financial protection, watch out for hidden extras, book by credit card if you can and consider travel insurance are all top tips for anyone looking to book a holiday.”