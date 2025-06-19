‘Canadian-only’ deals launched by US as cross-border vacation visits fall amid Trump’s 51st state rhetoric

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Since taking office in January, Trump has put Canada on the defensive, falsely claiming that the nation wants to become the 51st state while issuing on-and-off tariff threats.

As recently as Monday, Trump took more shots at former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a press conference with his successor, Mark Carney, and reporters.

One result of the administration’s aggressive policy is a marked downturn in the number of Canadians crossing the border for vacations.

In response, the U.S. travel industry has launched a charm offensive to woo its neighbors south that includes 'Canadian-only' deals for everything from cheap hotel stays to pizza discounts.

Vehicle traffic across the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge between Ontario and New York dropped 31 percent in April compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority.

open image in gallery Vehicle traffic across the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge (above) between Ontario and New York dropped 31 percent in April ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

And CBC.ca reported that, according to the North Country Chamber of Commerce, car crossings at the Champlain-St. Bernard de Lacolle Border Crossing from Quebec into New York were down 31 percent in March compared to a year earlier.

What's more, according to a political tensions travel impact study conducted in May by Leger, over 70 percent of Canadians are less likely to visit the U.S. in 2025, up from 59 percent in February 2025, before tariffs were announced.

Asked why they didn't want to travel, 64 percent cited tariffs and 61 percent political tensions.

open image in gallery Mike Pieciak, State Treasurer of Vermont, has said that 'Vermonters are extending a hand to the Canadian people'. Above is the Vermont state capitol building in Montpelier ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The North Country Chamber of Commerce, which promotes tourism in the north of New York State, is at the forefront of the charm offensive, launching an array of enticements branded 'cross-border specials'.

The deals include free bike rentals in Plattsburgh; a $36 deal for a pizza and 10 jumbo wings at Pizza Palace in Plattsburgh; cheaper stays at the Bluebird Lake Placid; 20 percent off hockey merchandise at the Miracle Moment's Store in the Olympic Center, Lake Placid; a free basket of range balls at the Bluff Point Golf Resort; and at Adirondack River Rentals, if you show your Canadian ID you get 25 percent off your total rental.

Elsewhere, the Kennebunkport Resort Collection in Maine has an "O Canada" package, with up to 15 percent off nightly rates across all nine of its properties, including a bottle of bubbly upon arrival and a welcome gift of chocolate-covered Maine blueberries for Canadian travelers who book between July 1 (Canada Day) and September 1 (Labor Day).

Strong support for Canadian visitors has also been issued by Vermont, with Mike Pieciak, State Treasurer, writing in an op-ed for the Montreal Gazette: “Many Canadians [are] understandably cancelling planned visits to the US. For Vermont’s small businesses and rural communities that rely heavily on Canadian tourism, this presents an existential challenge. The best way forward, for both of us, is to hold fast to the bonds we share. Across our state, Vermonters are doing just that — extending a hand to the Canadian people."

He pointed out that Jay Peak Resort is accepting Canadian dollars "at par" and that the Vermont Brewers Association is doing the same for its annual festival this summer.

The North Dakota tourism board’s attitude reflects Vermont’s.

It told The Independent: “North Dakota deeply values its Canadian neighbors, who are an essential part of our state's economy and culture. While Canadian visitation had been consistently increasing, we've observed a recent shift, with February 2025 being the first month of decreased border crossings. Overall, visitation is down approximately 26 percent compared to 2024, representing an estimated $17.8million in lost visitor spending year-to-date.”

open image in gallery The US has launched an array of enticements for Canadian vacationers, including cheaper stays at Lake Placid ( Getty/iStock )

They added: “We understand these trends are largely due to broader philosophical factors, not economic ones, especially given North Dakota's affordable entertainment and recreation. We continue our dedicated advertising in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, warmly encouraging them to visit when they're ready. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our Canadian friends back to enjoy all our legendary experiences.”

Border state Michigan is also keen not to upset the apple cart with Canadian tourists.

Kelly Wolgamott, Vice President at Pure Michigan, told The Independent: "International travelers are an important target audience for Michigan, and we are closely monitoring traveler sentiment and trends in Canadian travel to the US. Michigan has a strong, long-standing relationship with our Canadian neighbors, and we will continue to extend a warm welcome to Canadian visitors as they explore destinations from Detroit to the Upper Peninsula."