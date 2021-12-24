Christmas UK travel news - live: Rail strikes and staff sickness creates chaos for trains and airports
Follow the latest updates as festive travellers face disruption
Festive travellers are facing disruption to Christmas getaway plans as a combination of industrial action and Omicron staff sickness has led to air and rail delays.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike by its members who are train managers and senior conductors at CrossCountry is being “solidly supported in all depots”.
The action means CrossCountry, which runs trains from Scotland and northern England via the Midlands to South Wales and southern England, is running a heavily reduced service on Christmas Eve.
The cancellation of train services by operators across Britain due to pandemic-related staff shortages also continues, with LNER, CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, Northern, ScotRail, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express among those affected.
Meanwhile, Network Rail is preparing to begin 370 engineering projects on the railways, which will also disrupt services.
Heathrow Airport will be cut off from the rail and Tube network on Christmas Day and Boxing Day due to Network Rail and Transport for London doing simultaneous work.
Hundreds of other trains are cancelled across Great Britain because so many rail staff are isolating because of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the cancellations and delays facing those attempting to travel home for Christmas.
We’ll guide you through the latest travel news and updates throughout today.
