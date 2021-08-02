Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.

However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab.

All adults in the UK are now eligible for vaccination, though the eight-week delay between first and second doses means that it is likely to be the end of October before everyone over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated – too late for summer holidays, in other words.

A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.

It’s worth remembering, however, that unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber or red list countries will need to quarantine for 10 days upon their return and take tests on day two and day eight.

Here are the places where you can travel without a jab.

Which countries can I travel to without being vaccinated?

Spain

The UK’s favourite holiday destination is welcoming British holidaymakers who can provide a negative PCR test issued within 48 hours of arrival.

As an amber list country, however, unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK will need to quarantine for 10 days upon their return and take tests on day two and day eight.

This includes the Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera) and the Canaries.

Madeira

While the Portuguese mainland is off the cards for unvaccinated travellers, Madeira isn’t. The diminutive island off the northwest coast of Africa requires visitors to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival and complete and submit a traveller questionnaire before departure.

Croatia

Pula in Croatia (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Unvaccinated travellers to Croatia can enter the country with proof of either a negative COVID-19 antigen test, issued within 48 hours of arrival, a negative PCR test issued within 72 hours of arrival, or a doctor’s certificate of recovery following a positive test result between 11 and 180 days prior. Croatia is currently on the green watchlist, which means it could soon be moved to the amber list.

Greece

With around a fifth of Greece’s economy dependent on tourism, this popular tourist destination has been keen for UK holidaymakers to return for some time. Unvaccinated travellers can enter this amber list country with proof of a negative PCR test issued within 72 hours of arrival, proof of a negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test from an authorised laboratory, undertaken within the 48 hour period before your arrival, or proof of recovery from Covid-19. The NHS does not provide proof of recovery certificates but Greece will accept evidence of a positive COVID-19 PCR test result taken between 30 to 180 days of your travel dates.

Cyprus

Unvaccinated travellers to Cyprus must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure, and then take another PCR test upon arrival at Larnaca or Paphos airports, waiting for a negative result before leaving the airport. Travellers staying more than a week must take additional PCR or rapid antigen tests every 7 days following arrival, unless able to provide proof of contracted coronavirus in the past six months.

Unvaccinated visitors to Northern Cyprus may only avoid official quarantine if they can provide proof of having contracted Covid-19.

How about further afield?

Mexico

Cancun in Mexico (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mexico is currently entering its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, so it might be worth dodging this popular honeymoon destination; the country recorded its highest infection rates since February on 13 July.

Those deciding to travel to Mexico, however, must complete a health declaration form and scan the QR code it generates upon arrival in the country.

There is currently no requirement to provide a negative PCR test or quarantine on arrival, though many resorts ask guests to complete health questionnaires.

Elsewhere, UK travellers are still prohibited from entering the US and Canada.

Many popular Caribbean holiday destinations have either halted commercial flights with the UK or require visitors to undertake a period of mandatory quarantine at a government facility upon arrival.