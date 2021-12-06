The UK government tightened testing requirements for inbound travel once again over the weekend.

From Tuesday, vaccinated travellers wishing to enter the country must take a pre-departure test and present a negative result, as well as taking a PCR test within two days of arrival. They must self-isolate until a negative result is returned.

The addition of a pre-departure test for double-jabbed passengers will apply to those aged 12 and over travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia.

In addition, Nigeria was added to the red list from 4am on Monday. The changes are in response to concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus following 21 cases of omicron reported in England that were linked to travel from Nigeria.

Elsewhere, Thailand has pushed back easing its own travel entry requirements in response to the omicron variant.

All arrivals will now have to take a PCR test shortly after entering Thailand, while travellers from seven countries are barred from entry.

Follow all the latest travel updates below: