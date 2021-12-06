Travel news – live: UK introduces pre-departure testing as Thailand delays easing of entry restrictions
Vaccinated travellers must take two tests once more
The UK government tightened testing requirements for inbound travel once again over the weekend.
From Tuesday, vaccinated travellers wishing to enter the country must take a pre-departure test and present a negative result, as well as taking a PCR test within two days of arrival. They must self-isolate until a negative result is returned.
The addition of a pre-departure test for double-jabbed passengers will apply to those aged 12 and over travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia.
In addition, Nigeria was added to the red list from 4am on Monday. The changes are in response to concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus following 21 cases of omicron reported in England that were linked to travel from Nigeria.
Elsewhere, Thailand has pushed back easing its own travel entry requirements in response to the omicron variant.
All arrivals will now have to take a PCR test shortly after entering Thailand, while travellers from seven countries are barred from entry.
Follow all the latest travel updates below:
What are the UK’s new Covid testing rules for travel?
Testing rules for travellers to the UK will revert largely to where they were months ago, the health secretary has said.
The government has added extra Covid-19 checks for everyone aged 12 and over travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia. This is in addition to the PCR test on arrivals that was introduced on 30 November.
The move applies for travellers arriving from 4am on Tuesday 7 December.
Read our full explainer to find out exactly what the testing rules are for inbound arrivals:
What are the latest Covid travel rules?
‘Our customers will now be faced with uncertainty and chaos’ – Sean Doyle, British Airways CEO
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.
