Travel news – live: UK introduces pre-departure testing as Thailand delays easing of entry restrictions

Vaccinated travellers must take two tests once more

Helen Coffey,Lucy Thackray
Monday 06 December 2021 07:56
Comments
International travelers must show negative COVID tests

The UK government tightened testing requirements for inbound travel once again over the weekend.

From Tuesday, vaccinated travellers wishing to enter the country must take a pre-departure test and present a negative result, as well as taking a PCR test within two days of arrival. They must self-isolate until a negative result is returned.

The addition of a pre-departure test for double-jabbed passengers will apply to those aged 12 and over travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia.

In addition, Nigeria was added to the red list from 4am on Monday. The changes are in response to concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus following 21 cases of omicron reported in England that were linked to travel from Nigeria.

Elsewhere, Thailand has pushed back easing its own travel entry requirements in response to the omicron variant.

All arrivals will now have to take a PCR test shortly after entering Thailand, while travellers from seven countries are barred from entry.

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

Recommended

1638777396

What are the UK’s new Covid testing rules for travel?

Testing rules for travellers to the UK will revert largely to where they were months ago, the health secretary has said.

The government has added extra Covid-19 checks for everyone aged 12 and over travelling to the UK from any foreign country except Ireland and Ethiopia. This is in addition to the PCR test on arrivals that was introduced on 30 November.

The move applies for travellers arriving from 4am on Tuesday 7 December.

Read our full explainer to find out exactly what the testing rules are for inbound arrivals:

What are the latest Covid travel rules?

‘Our customers will now be faced with uncertainty and chaos’ – Sean Doyle, British Airways CEO

Simon Calder6 December 2021 07:56
1638777130

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day.

Helen Coffey6 December 2021 07:52

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in