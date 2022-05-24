Travel news - live: Hundreds queue to be first on Elizabeth Line as trains start running
Crossrail project opens 41 months later than scheduled
The Elizabeth Line has opened this morning after years of anticipation, following a £19bn spend and more than 40-month delay.
Hundreds of train enthusiasts queued at Paddington and Abbey Wood stations before 6am, with the first train departing on time at 6.33am from Paddington.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who also travelled on the first train, said: “It’s a landmark day.
“I’m excited. I’m like the little boy before Christmas.”
Mr Khan described the Elizabeth line as a “game-changer” that will “transform our city”.
Only part of the Crossrail line will open initially: the section from Paddington to Abbey Wood in southeast London.
The train stops from Reading to Paddington, and Whitechapel to Shenfield in Essex, will be marked with purple Elizabeth Line roundels, but passengers will initially have to change at those stations to pick up an Elizabeth Line train.
Crossrail has confirmed that the line will not run on Sundays until some time in autumn 2022, and one of the key central stations – Bond Street – will not be accessible from the Elizabeth Line until later in the year.
When it is fully completed, the line - marked out in purple on the TfL tube map - will also have a branch from Hayes and Harlington to Heathrow Airport terminals.
Follow below for the latest updates:
What are the stops on the Elizabeth Line?
As the first Elizabeth Line trains set off across London, many commuters will be delighted to see the new TfL tube map, redesigned to include the Crossrail route.
Marked out in double purple lines to distinguish it from traditional underground lines - the Elizabeth goes overground as well as underground across London as well as into Berkshire and Essex - the new line has made the iconic map even more colourful.
The line opened this morning, with the first train departing at 6.33am from Paddington.
The tube map as we know it was first designed by London Underground electrical draughtsman Harry Beck in 1931. Underground Electric Railways Company of London (UERL) bought the design from him for just £10.
Julie Dixon, TfL’s interim customer and revenue director, said: “Our world-renowned map now has another iconic addition in the Elizabeth line, which will serve London and the south east for hundreds of years to come. When we open on Tuesday 24 May, the new Elizabeth line will begin providing greater connectivity and step-free access from Reading and Heathrow to Shenfield and Abbey Wood through the centre of London.”
Read the full story:
New TFL tube map released featuring Elizabeth Line
Some were surprised to see the part-overground line on the iconic Underground map
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be following all the latest news and developments.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies