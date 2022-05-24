The Elizabeth Line has opened this morning after years of anticipation, following a £19bn spend and more than 40-month delay.

Hundreds of train enthusiasts queued at Paddington and Abbey Wood stations before 6am, with the first train departing on time at 6.33am from Paddington.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who also travelled on the first train, said: “It’s a landmark day.

“I’m excited. I’m like the little boy before Christmas.”

Mr Khan described the Elizabeth line as a “game-changer” that will “transform our city”.

Only part of the Crossrail line will open initially: the section from Paddington to Abbey Wood in southeast London.

The train stops from Reading to Paddington, and Whitechapel to Shenfield in Essex, will be marked with purple Elizabeth Line roundels, but passengers will initially have to change at those stations to pick up an Elizabeth Line train.

Crossrail has confirmed that the line will not run on Sundays until some time in autumn 2022, and one of the key central stations – Bond Street – will not be accessible from the Elizabeth Line until later in the year.

When it is fully completed, the line - marked out in purple on the TfL tube map - will also have a branch from Hayes and Harlington to Heathrow Airport terminals.

Follow below for the latest updates: