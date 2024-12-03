Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ambassador has launched a 1980s-themed cruise where you can celebrate the best of the decade with some of the stars from the era.

The British cruise brand is bringing the 1980s back on a nostalgic four-night Benelux Coast Explorer sailing on its newest ship, Ambition, in May 2025.

Passengers can expect themed cabaret shows, nostalgic menus, fancy-dress competitions and workout classes inspired by the era of leotards and leg warmers.

If you are still making your mind up, there will even be performances from Bucks Fizz spinoff The Fizz, featuring original band members Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston.

They will deliver a special performance in The Palladium onboard.

The itinerary also features a talk from 1980s’ punk rock legend and now Strictly Come Dancing star Toyah Willcox.

This is an adult-only sailing, so there won’t be any kids in the way while you throw your shapes from back in the day on the dancefloor.

It departs from London Tilbury on 1 May 2025 and prices start from £539 per person.

Ports include Zeebrugge, where you can walk the cobbled streets and experience the chocolate shops and waffle houses of Bruges.

The ship also visits the Dutch harbour city of Ijmuiden, that serves as an access point to travel into Amsterdam.

A variety of cruise brands offer themed-sailings, letting passengers celebrate their passions at sea.

Royal Caribbean is hosting Eurovision sailings next year to watch the final onboard and take part in themed events with fellow superfans, Virgin Voyages hosts an annual comedy cruise, while Princess keeps the past alive with The Love Boat-themed cruises.

If the 1990s was your decade, Marella has an Electric Sunsets 1990s to 2000s cruise in November 2025 that includes performance from B*Witched and The Honey.

Ballet fans can also enjoy a Dance the Atlantic sailing with Cunard in August 2025. It will see performances from the English National Ballet aboard Queen Mary 2 on a transatlantic sailing from New York to London.