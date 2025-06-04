Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cunard’s luxury cruise ship fleet is set to make maiden calls to six new cities in 2027 and 2028, including Charlottetown in Canada.

The luxury cruise brand has revealed details of 195 new itineraries across its four ships, which will visit 115 destinations across 32 countries between April 2027 and January 2028.

The new Cunard itineraries include 93 Unesco World Heritage sites, 18 overnight port calls and 33 late-evening departures.

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will make maiden calls in Sorrento in Italy and La Rochelle in France, as part of its Mediterranean itineraries. The ship will also operate northern lights cruises, and passengers will be able to experience evening fireworks in Madeira during a New Year’s Eve cruise in December 2027.

Fresh from a major refit in early 2027, Queen Mary 2 will continue to offer iconic transatlantic crossings and will make a maiden call for the cruise line in Charlottetown during sailings in Canada.

She will also spend Independence Day (July 4) 2027 in Boston.

Read more: How family-friendly is a Cunard cruise?

Queen Victoria will return to the UK to operate round-trip Southampton voyages in 2027, including itineraries in Scandinavia, Iceland and the Mediterranean. The ship will also visit Grundarfjordur, Iceland, in 2027 – the first time a Cunard ship has called since 2009 – and will make a debut call to Riga in Latvia.

Queen Elizabeth will also be operating Mediterranean sailings from May until October 2027, visiting 22 ports she hasn’t visited for 15 years, including Palermo and Istanbul, as well as stops in Trieste in Italy and Calvi in France for the first time.

Bookings open for Cunard World Club members from 2pm on June 11 and for the general public from 2pm on June 12.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “This new programme is all about giving our guests more choice and more unforgettable voyages. Whether it’s Queen Anne visiting new destinations, Queen Elizabeth returning to favourite ports in the Med, or Queen Mary 2 sailing iconic routes with her usual style, there’s something to suit every kind of traveller. From exploring remarkable places to enjoying exceptional experiences on board, we’re proud to offer voyages that feel truly special from start to finish.”

Read more: The best European cruise holiday destinations