US rapper Denzel Curry slams airline for losing his bags

Rapper and rising star Denzel Curry has encouraged his fans to bombard Australian airline Qantas with tweets after the airline reportedly lost his luggage.

“EVERYONE TWEET AT @Qantas AND TELL THEM TO FIND MY BAG ASAP,” the South Florida rapper tweeted to his 678,600 followers on Monday.

However, it seems his bag may have been lost by fellow Australian airline Jetstar Airways, who replied to the artist’s complaint on Twitter saying: “Hi Denzel, as this involved one of our flights last night, we wanted to let you know we’re urgently looking into this.

“Once your bag is located it will be delivered to you. We’re really sorry for what’s happened, please DM us if you need further help.”

Jetstar is a partner airline of Qantas, known for its low fares and more stripped-back service.

Despite this clarification, Mr Curry went on to sub-tweet Qantas twice more, sharing their post about “Taking off in 2023” and captioning it: “Leaving Bags in 2023 also Find My Bag”.

He also tweeted: “Find My Bags @Qantas Find My Bags!”

Fans of the rapper took the call to arms seriously, with one joking: “if they don’t find the bag I’m personally taking the little kangaroo logo off of every plane they have”.

Hundreds of fans tagged the Australian flagship carrier on the social media channel.

Jetstar later contact the star on his Twitter channel a second time, saying they had located his bag but could not get in contact with him for a delivery address.

Airline PR departments often have to deal with well-followed musicians and celebrities calling out their service on social media.

Last month, actress and model Elizabeth Hurley was one of the thousands caught up in British Airways flight disruption between the Americas, the Caribbean and the UK.

The Austin Powers star bemoaned the airline’s “dodgy service” after it reportedly left passengers waiting in Antigua’s airport for more than 12 hours “with no food and water”.

Meanwhile in August, Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a flight from the US to Canada.

He tweeted his experience to 1.4 million followers, while Ms Hurley shared her rant with her 622,300 followers.

The Independent has approached Qantas and Jetstar for comment.