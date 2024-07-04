Support truly

A Greek beach restaurant has once again come under fire after shocked holidaymakers claimed they were charged $876 (£690) for two drinks.

DK Oyster on Platis Gialos Beach describes itself as “a modern-day saga of hedonism and indulgence” – but with summer usually comes accusations of seriously pricey seafood and drinks at the Mykonos beach bar.

Its expensive prices have prompted hundreds of poor reviews advising unsuspecting travellers to “stay away”.

In a Tripadvisor review from May one visitor, Lori E, wrote: “Total rip off! Make sure you get a receipt before leaving and check your credit card because they overcharge.

They were enticed to order drinks at the notorious eatery by the offer of free sunbeds.

“Ordered 2 drinks which we afterwards saw were 51 euros each. If that wasn’t crazy enough we returned to the States and had a $876 charge on our account. FOR 2 DRINKS!!!”, the review stated.

The tourists are now trying to dispute the almost £700 charge with their credit card company after never receiving a paper copy of a receipt.

While charging high prices is not illegal in Greece, EU regulations require that restaurants advertise the total cost of goods before they ask for payment.

“BEWARE and avoid this place!!,” the unhappy customer added.

Manager of DK Oyster Dimitrios Kalamaras often defends the infamous cost of dining through Tripadvisor responses.

Replying to Lori’s £690 claim, DK Oyster said: “Our sunbeds come with minimum consumption, so we encourage all visitors to check the menus before placing their orders. I would like to note that our menus are displayed on blackboards near the entrance, showing the prices of our food and drinks to keep our guests informed.”

The Independent has contacted DK Oyster for comment.

The Mykonos restaurant is no stranger to “scam” accusations, with Tripadvisor taking the rare step to add a “safety warning” to the spot’s review page in February 2023.

In 2019, an American tourist, shocked after being presented with an €836 (£738) bill for some calamari and beers, branded the establishment a “rip-off” warning travellers to “AVOID THIS PLACE AT ALL COSTS!”

Three years later, a mother and daughter took legal action against the pricey Greek beach bar after it charged them more than £500 for two mojitos and a plate of crab legs.

Brenda Moulton and her 19-year-old daughter Kaylea’s lawyer, Marizanna Kikiri, said that her clients suffered threats and unfair treatment from the restaurant when they refused to pay the “grossly overpriced” bill.

The bar again came under fire in August 2023 when a €700 bill for four drinks and some seafood caused a group of Italian tourists brand the restaurant “thieves”.

