Long queues at the Port of Dover have seen travellers queuing for up to 12 hours in significant traffic delays as the Easter getaway begins.

A critical incident was declared overnight on Friday and operators P&O Ferries and DFDS Seaways reported delays to ferry and coach services, citing bad weather and hold-ups at French border controls as partly responsible.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the port blamed the delays on “lengthy French border processes and sheer volume” of people travelling.

One man, part of a group of 19 adults and 14 children who have been stuck in Port of Dover traffic for more than 14 hours, described being “shellshocked” by the wait.

Dafydd Francis, a PE teacher from Seven Sisters, Neath, is one of 33 people travelling from South Wales to Saalbach-Hinterglemm in Austria.

They arrived at the port at 11pm on Friday night and were still awaiting boarding on Saturday lunchtime.

“(I’ve) never seen anything like this,” Mr Francis, 49, said.

“We will arrive at the resort 14 hours late if we are lucky... I have organised various trips since 1998 for school and family and friends, approximately 50 trips. We will fly next time.”