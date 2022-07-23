Dover traffic delays - live: French MP blames Brexit for chaos as queues form for second day
Busiest travel weekend since 2019 kicks off as school holidays begin
Long queues in Dover stretch over miles amid travel chaos
French politician Pierre-Henri Dumont, Republican MP for Calais, has blamed the UK’s exit from the EU for the travel chaos, as holidaymakers joined lengthy queues in Dover for the second day running.
Mr Henri Dumont told BBC News it was “an aftermath of Brexit” with more checks needed and claiming the Dover port is “too small” with too few kiosks due to lack of space.
However, Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss blamed the delays on a lack of staffing by the French at the border. The foreign secretary said the delays and queues were “unacceptable” and called on France to act over the “entirely avoidable” delays.
It comes after travellers got stuck in queues for up to six hours in the Port of Dover on Friday at the start of the summer school holidays – which led to the port declaring a “critical incident”.
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “As the schools closed their doors fully yesterday, Saturday could prove busier still this weekend.
“Drivers should continue to expect disruption and delays on major holiday routes to the south-west, eastern coast and ports of Dover and Folkestone.
“While many have decided to go at the start of the summer holidays, between now and the beginning of September when schools return, each Friday and Saturday will be busy on our roads because these are the main switchover days for holiday lets.”
The Independent’s Simon Calder explains the reasons for this weekend’s travel chaos
Our travel correspondent appeared on the BBC today to explain some of the reasons why we are seeing such lengthy queues and delays at the Port of Dover.
More than 100 freight drivers given fixed-penalty notices
More than 100 fixed-penalty notices have been issued in the past 24 hours for non-compliance with rules for freight drivers, Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) said.
EU-bound hauliers have been warned that not complying with signage to follow the Operation Brock traffic management system on the M20 and trying to jump the queue risks a £300 fine as well as removal to the back of the queue.
Toby Howe, KRF tactical lead, said the forum is “working hard to keep traffic moving” but that “due to the disruption being experienced at the ferry ports and Eurotunnel it is important that drivers should plan for lengthy delays” and ensure they have enough water, food and medicines.
French politician Pierre-Henri Dumont, Republican MP for Calais, has blamed the UK’s exit from the EU for the chaos.
He told BBC News it was “an aftermath of Brexit” with more checks needed and claiming the Dover port is “too small” with too few kiosks due to lack of space.
Simon Calder in Dover: Busiest day since 2019 begins with go-slow
Holidaymakers hoping to sail over from Dover to France on the busiest day since 2019 are facing queues for French border control of between one and two hours – after they make it into the port.
Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover, told The Independent: “We are still trying to clear the significant backlog that arose from yesterday’s challenges.”
As the big weekend rush began on Friday, the port warned that holidays could be ruined because of “woefully inadequate” staffing by French border officials, the Police aux Frontières. The authorty declared a “‘critical incident”.
As the day wore on, families heading for the Continent on holiday found themselves stuck in cars for many hours. Local residents struggled to make their way through the congestion that built up during the day.
Simon Calder reports.
Exclusive: ‘I’m so terribly sorry for all the travellers caught up in the severe disruption yesterday’ – Doug Bannister, CEO, Port of Dover
‘Brexit to blame’ for travel gridlock at Dover, union says
This weekend’s traffic chaos in Dover is a “predictable” consequence of Brexit as France “takes back control” of its border, an immigration union chief has said.
A major incident has been declared at the Kent port as long queues are expected following queues of up to six hours on Friday and thousands of families attempt to get away at the start of the summer holiday season.
The gridlock has been blamed on a shortage of border control staff on the French side of the Channel.
Andrew Woodcock reports.
EU withdrawal means France has ‘taken back control’ of its border
Summer holiday congestion building in south of England
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said road traffic is building up as more people take to the roads for summer.
He said: “The summer holiday traffic is now spreading with delays beginning to show, predominantly in the South of England, on the M25, M3, M4, M5, M6, A303 and A31.
“There is also evidence of drivers looking to bypass the worst of the jams and are turning onto local roads to beat the rush.”
ICYMI: Aerial footage captures Dover queues stretching miles
Motorists faced lengthy queues to enter the Dover port on Friday morning, 22 July, due to a shortage of staff.
Aerial footage captured the extent of the chaos as hundreds of lorries and cars could be seen at a standstill over miles of road.
The Port of Dover declared a “critical incident”, blaming the French authorities for its “woefully inadequate staffing”.
During the early morning hours, the roads to the Port (A2/A20) were already reported to be “extremely busy with freight and tourism”.
Holidaymakers take to social media to share travel woes in Kent
Holidaymakers have taken to social media on Saturday to share their travel problems as enormous queues have formed at the Port of Dover for the second day running.
Pictured: latest images from queues in Dover
Campaigners plan to save railway ticket offices
A campaign to stop closures of rail ticket offices is being stepped up with a day of action next month.
Unions fear ticket offices are set to close with the loss of thousands of jobs, making it difficult for some passengers to book tickets.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said the industry is carrying out a consultation in August and is scheduled to start closing offices from October.
General secretary Mick Lynch said: “Ticket offices are a vital service on our railways and profit hungry train operating companies simply do not care about the detrimental impact it will have on vulnerable passengers and staff safety.
“We have no problem with genuine modernisation and adapting the way the modern railways work.
“But we will not allow thousands of members to meekly join Britain’s dole queues or to accept a version of fire and rehire on inferior terms and conditions.
“We will fight this every step of the way with our national rail strike, and the public can help greatly by putting pressure on their local MP, telling the politicians they must oppose the closures.”
Cat Hobbs, director of campaign group We Own It, said: “Passengers want ticket offices on our railway, they want a human being they can turn to for help, not just a machine.
“We all need them, from children on their first solo trip, to elderly passengers who don’t have a smartphone to buy a ticket.
“You can’t have Great British Railways if people can’t even ask for the information and support that they need.
“Instead of abandoning passengers with a second class service, this Government should be making it easy for people to take the train.”
PA
