Passengers warned as drop-off fees raised at more than a third of airports

Drivers are being warned to brace themselves for “jaw-dropping” prices when dropping off or picking up from airport terminals, with a third of the UK’s 21 busiest airports raising prices, according to new research from the RAC.

The biggest jumps are at Southampton Airport, which has increased its drop-off fee from £4 to £6 for 20 minutes, and Belfast International, which now costs £3 for 10 minutes (up from £2).

Belfast City Airport has introduced a new “express” drop off/pick up area, where the first 10 minutes cost £3, having not previously charged.

Both Belfast City and International airports told The Independent that despite the fees for cars stopping close to the terminal, they offered free parking for 10 minutes and 15 minutes, respectively, in their long-stay car parks.

A spokesperson AGS Airports, which owns and operates Southampton Airport, said that the prices were raised “as part of an ongoing review” and that “funds generated through our parking services play an important role in supporting the airport’s operational costs, which have increased significantly”.

Other increases in so-called “kiss and fly” charges have been found at Glasgow Airport (now £5 for 15 minutes), Aberdeen (£5 for 15 minutes), Leeds Bradford (£6 for 10 minutes), Liverpool (£5 for 10 minutes) and Birmingham (£4 for 15 minutes).

London Stansted remains the most expensive drop-off airport despite not raising its fees this year, with an initial charge of £7 for 15 minutes. A spokesperson for the aviation hub told The Independent that the fees “contribute to reducing the environmental impacts of private vehicle drop-offs and pick-ups and help manage congestion in a capacity-restricted area”.

Six of the UK’s busiest airports have also frozen their drop-off charges since last summer: Heathrow and Gatwick, which both charge a flat fee of £5, Manchester (£5 for five minutes), Luton (£5 for 10 minutes) and Edinburgh (£4 for 10 minutes).

Thee of the busiest airports – Cardiff, London City and Inverness – continue to offer the option to be dropped off and picked up in the terminal forecourt without charge.

“Having tracked airport drop-off fees since 2016, we can see putting up charges has now become something of an annual ritual,” said Nicholas Lyes, RAC’s head of roads policy.

“Thankfully the proportion of airports hiking fees this year is lower than last year, but that will be little consolation as charges across the board have never been so high.

“What’s perhaps more frustrating is that many travellers will call on their friends or family to take them to the airport because of persistent industrial action on the rail network meaning that for many, being dropped off at the airport by car is the only reliable way to make their flight on-time.

“Doing your research ahead of travelling has never been more important. Many airports offer a free or reduced-rate drop-off area away from the terminal in long-stay car parks where travellers can hop on a shuttle bus connection, saving their driver incurring more expensive charges nearer the departures building.

Mr Lyes added that “drivers tempted to drop loved-ones on the roads inside the boundaries of the airport should beware as many enforce no-stopping areas with cameras could lead to hefty penalty charges.”