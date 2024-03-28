Easter travel - live: Storm Nelson brings bank holiday chaos as planes can’t land and flooding cancels trains
Journeys on popular routes such as the M25 are expected to take twice as long
Britons hoping to get away for the Easter bank holiday weekend have had their plans dashed as Storm Nelson leaves planes unable to land and trains cancelled.
The Spanish-named storm is expected to bring 70mph winds to some coastal areas of the UK as the country gears up for a wet long weekend.
Great Western Railway closed multiple lines on Thursday due to flooding. All lines between Westbury and Swindon were closed due to the disruption and the main line from Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads was also closed.
People looking to fly to their destinations this weekend have also faced disruption as some planes have struggled to land amid the strong winds.
Two million holidaymakers are set to take flight over the weekend, with one airport bracing for “record-breaking” passenger numbers.
Dramatic footage showed an easyJet flight wobble on the runway before aborting a landing at Gatwick Airport at around 12:30pm. It landed ten minutes later successfully.
For motorists, the RAC warned that journeys on the road could take up to twice as long as usual this weekend as 14 million people are expected to set off.
UK airport expects record weekend as Easter egg warning issued
Two million holidaymakers are set to jet off over the Easter weekend, with one airport bracing for “record-breaking” passenger numbers.
Turkey, Dubai and the Canary Islands are among the most popular destinations amid wet and windy weather forecast for the UK, although trips to Dublin are also in demand.
Travel trade organisation Abta said airports are reporting “strong numbers”, with 175,000 due to leave from Stansted, 105,000 from Luton, 160,000 from Manchester, 79,000 from Birmingham, and 89,000 from Edinburgh between Friday and Monday.
UK airport expects record weekend as Easter egg warning issued
Turkey, Dubai and the Canary Islands are among the most popular destinations
Manchester United fans risk being stranded after kick off time change
Manchester United fans have spoken out in anger against the decision to move their Premier League match against Brentford at the weekend to the late kick off time.
The match is due to kick off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday 30 March at 8pm GMT.
The kick off time is just two minutes before the last train is scheduled to depart London St Pancras for Manchester Piccadilly. London Euston is not in service this weekend because of engineering works between London and Milton Keynes.
Manchester United fans risk being stranded after kick off time change
Manchester United fans responded in anger over late kick off time
UK Border Force staff to strike at Heathrow airport
More than 600 Border Force officers deployed at Heathrow airport will walk out for four days from 11 April – potentially causing chaos as families return from Easter holidays.
The strike by members of the PCS union has been timed to hit the busiest days for arrival at the UK’s biggest airport.
In a ballot that closed last week, PCS members who carry out immigration controls and passport checks at Heathrow airport voted by nine to one to walk out over a new roster and imposed changes to shift patterns.
The union says the changes could see as many as 250 staff losing their jobs.
The PCS general secretary, Fran Heathcote, said: “Ministers have 14 days to withdraw these unfair and unnecessary proposals or our members at Heathrow will take strike action.
“Consultation with staff has been a farce, with our members having little or no choice about the new arrangements.
“Ripping up flexible working arrangements is no way to treat staff especially, as the government says, their work is critical to our nation’s security.
“Some members are heart-broken that the Border Force has become ‘unprofessional and inhumane’.
“If the government is serious about border security, it should look at Border Force officers’ job security, look after its staff, scrap the changes and work with us to protect jobs and working conditions.”
The Independent has asked the Home Office for a response
Airport packed for Easter getaway hopefuls as planes struggle to land
Airports are packed with eager holidaymakers today as planes face difficulty landing amid extreme winds and heavy rain.
Drivers, rail passengers and now jet-setters are facing travel chaos as many attempt to get their Easter weekend started.
Two million holidaymakers are set to take flight over the weekend, with one airport bracing for “record-breaking” passenger numbers.
Turkey, Dubai and the Canary Islands are among the most popular destinations amid wet and windy weather forecast for the UK, although trips to Dublin are also in demand.
Travel trade organisation Abta said airports are reporting “strong numbers”, with 175,000 due to leave from Stansted, 105,000 from Luton, 160,000 from Manchester, 79,000 from Birmingham, and 89,000 from Edinburgh between Friday and Monday.
Manchester Airport managing director Chris Woodroofe said: ‘It’s exciting that record numbers of people will be taking off from here this Easter: 320,000 people will travel (through the airport) over the bank holiday weekend - that’s up 7 per cent on April 2023.’
It comes as dramatic footage showed an easyJet flight from Faro abort a landing at Gatwick Airport in heavy rain and strong winds at around 12:30pm.
The Airbus A320 wobbles from side to side before pulling up again to avoid disaster. It landed ten minutes later successfully.
Not very Great Western Railway
Rail passengers hoping to travel between London Paddington, the West of England and South Wales face an Easter full of problems.
The main line from Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads is blocked because of flooding.
Passengers are being told by GWR: “Network Rail advise that due to flooding at Christian Malford, only one line is currently available between Swindon and Chippenham, meaning trains will have to ‘take it in turns’ to use the one available track.
“This will cause delays on the route between London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads via Swindon, Chippenham and Bath Spa.”
On Sunday, the main line west of the capital will be disrupted in the morning due to emergency engineering works to sets of points.
Passengers are warned: “Emergency engineering works will affect services between London Paddington and Reading this Sunday. Customers are advised not to travel until midday.
“Repairs need to be undertaken to sets of points over Saturday night and Sunday morning to prevent further disruption affecting more passengers after the weekend.
“Trains will continue to operate between Reading and Bristol, South Wales, and Devon and Cornwall. However, there may be short-notice changes and cancellations, and customers are advised to check journeys beforehand.
“We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Ticket acceptance will be in place with South Western Railway between Waterloo and Reading, and Chiltern Railways between Marylebone and Oxford.”
Attractions forced to shut amid extreme weather
People looking for a fun day out in some areas of the UK had their plans ruined today as the extreme weather forced some attractions to close.
Kew Gardens in London closed early at 3pm due to the wet and window conditions along with areas of Bushy Park and Kensington Gardens.
Dartmoor Zoo in Devon - which saw snow fall over night - also shut due to the wind alongside some National Trust sites including Needles Old Battery and Mottisfont Gardens in Hampshire
Nearly three inches of snow was recorded this morning at Sennybridge in Powys, Wales, while two inches fell overnight just north of Dartmoor.
Ferries cancelled as Storm Nelson brings extreme winds
Ferries have been cancelled and delayed today due to strong winds as Briton’s Easter getaway plans are left in tatters.
DFDS was forced to cancel some ferries from Dover to Calais and Dieppe to Newhaven on Thursday as sea conditions grew dangerous.
There is a yellow weather warning for wind currently in place in the south of England which predicts the possibility of road, rail, air and ferry disruption.
The Port of Dover also warned passengers that the English channel was “rough with a strong south-easterly breeze, force six”.
The Met Office has warned of wind gusts of up to 70mph in coastal areas today as Spanish-named Storm Nelson begins to wreak havoc on the country.
Plane forced to abort landing amid extreme winds
A plane was forced to abort a landing at Gatwick Aiport today as Easter getaway hopes are dashed for Britons across the UK.
Dramatic footage showed an easyJet flight from Daro attempt to land in heavy rain and strong winds at around 12:30pm.
The Airbus A320 wobbles from side to side before pulling up again to avoid disaster. It landed ten minutes later successfully.
It comes as Spanish meteorologists named Storm Nelson as it makes its way over to the UK. It is expected to bring gusts of up to 50mph in most places with warnings that winds could reach up to 60 to 70mph in exposed coastal areas.
London Euston station ‘extremely busy’ as travellers seek to beat line closure
London Euston, one of the UK’s busiest stations, is extremely busy as travellers seek to reach their destinations ahead of the line closure.
The terminus will be closed to all regional and long-distance trains throughout the Easter weekend.
From Good Friday to Easter Monday, Network Rail is closing the West Coast main line between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central.
New track will be laid near Kensal Green tunnel and a busy junction just south of Milton Keynes will be replaced.
The best diversion line for the West Midlands is the Chiltern route from London Marylebone to Birmingham, while London St Pancras is expected to be extremely busy with passengers heading for Sheffield and onwards to Manchester and elsewhere in northwest England.
Caledonian Sleeper trains will run to and from London King’s Cross – where the East Coast main line is expected to be running normally.
Easter warning to drivers over bank holiday weekend after snow falls in Devon and Wales
Drivers in some parts of the country have been warned to take “extreme care” after snow fell overnight ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Snow settled in areas of Devon and Wales overnight as the weather over the next few days is set to be chilly and drizzly.
Devon County Council issued a warning to motorists, adding: “Our gangs have been working all night to keep the roads passable but drive with extreme care, avoid high roads and stick to main roads where possible.”
Read the full story here:
Easter warning to drivers over bank holiday after snow falls in Devon and Wales
Snow settled in areas of Devon and Wales overnight
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies