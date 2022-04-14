Travel news – live: Chaos expected on trains, planes and motorways as ‘great Easter getaway’ begins
Flights are still being cancelled daily by British Airways and easyJet
Getaways by road, rail and sky are expected to be disrupted this long weekend as travellers race to get away for the Easter break.
Despite the soaring cost of fuel, motorists are planning more Easter leisure journeys than ever before in the coming weekend.
The RAC says drivers are collectively planning more than 21 million leisure journeys by car this weekend – the highest number for an Easter bank holiday since the organisation first started tracking motorists’ plans in 2014.
The scale of the Easter getaway on the roads is likely to be increased because of the closures of key parts of the West Coast Main railway line.
Meanwhile, easyJet and British Airways continue to cancel flights, having axed more than 80 scheduled services between them today.
While both airlines have attributed their cancellations in the past fortnight to staff sickness and absence, UK airports have reported staffing issues leading to longer than usual queues and waits.
Follow the latest updates below.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be sharing all the latest news and updates ahead of your Easter travels.
