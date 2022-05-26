EasyJet cancellations - live: ‘Systems failure’ sees 200 flights grounded
Customers report airline is refusing compensation, claiming ‘extraordinary circumstances’
Thousands of easyJet passengers have had flights cancelled today in what is thought to be an airline-wide systems failure.
The Independent calculates that at least 200 flights have been grounded in the chaos, which easyJet is blaming on “IT systems issues”.
While the airline says it hopes to restart operations at 3pm, there appear to be many cancellations after that time.
A spokeswoman for easyJet said: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 1pm and 3pm UK time today may be impacted.
“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.
“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”
EasyJet has already rebuffed passenger claims for compensation, saying the IT systems failure is ”outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance”.
Are airlines allowed to offer me a replacement flight days later?
This week, several readers have reported that easyJet has offered them a replacement flight several days after the day their flight was cancelled by the airline.
Is this allowed?
The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder says: “You are entitled to travel on the original day of departure, if there is any commercial way of getting you to your destination. You should give the cancelling airline the opportunity to arrange a new flight (or, for destinations such as Paris, Brussels or Amsterdam, a Eurostar train).
“Airlines understandably want to keep passengers on their own services, but there are clear limits. The Civil Aviation Authority says that if the cancelling airline has another flight on the same day, it can rebook you on that (and provide meals while you wait).
“If the cancelling airline cannot or will not meet its obligation, you should buy a ticket and then claim it back.”
Tens of thousands of easyJet passengers have had their flights cancelled because of a failure of the airline’s IT systems.
At least 200 flights have been cancelled across the network.
So what are your consumer rights if your journey is axed at the last minute?
Under European air passengers’ rights rules, easyJet must:
- ensure its passengers are flown where they need to be as soon as possible
- provide hotels and meals as appropriate
In addition, it appears that passengers are due compensation of either £220 (for flights of under 1,500km) or £350 (longer flights).
What has easyJet said about the cancellations?
The airline is calling the tech failure that has grounded some 200 flights “IT systems issues”.
A spokeswoman for easyJet said: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 13:00 and 15:00 UK time today may be impacted.
“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.
“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, customers with cancelled flights were told in a message that the issue was “outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance”.
Which airports and flights are affected?
As easyJet cancels hundreds of flights this afternoon amid what is thought to be an airline-wide IT system failure, which flights and airports are affected?
Dozens of flights to and from Gatwick and Bristol airport have been grounded, along with a handful each at Luton, Manchester and Belfast.
What’s happening with easyJet?
Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been forced to cancel some 200 flights amid what they are calling “IT systems issues”.
Airports affected include Gatwick, Bristol, Luton, Manchester and Belfast, with cancelled routes including Rhodes, Santorini, Antalya, Gran Canaria and Glasgow.
Customers who hoped to claim compensation for the disruption have already been rebuffed, with the airline saying the IT systems failure is “outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance”.
Good afternoon
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be updating you with all the latest news around easyJet’s systems failure and flight cancellations.
