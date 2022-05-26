Thousands of easyJet passengers have had flights cancelled today in what is thought to be an airline-wide systems failure.

The Independent calculates that at least 200 flights have been grounded in the chaos, which easyJet is blaming on “IT systems issues”.

While the airline says it hopes to restart operations at 3pm, there appear to be many cancellations after that time.

A spokeswoman for easyJet said: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 1pm and 3pm UK time today may be impacted.

“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

EasyJet has already rebuffed passenger claims for compensation, saying the IT systems failure is ”outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance”.