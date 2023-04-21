easyJet plane boarded by police after ‘disruptive’ passengers force emergency landing

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An easyJet flight from the UK was forced to make an emergency landing due to “disruptive” passengers onboard.

The plane took off from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport at 1.06pm on Wednesday bound for Dalaman in Turkey, with trouble starting around an hour later.

The aircraft began circling over the German city of Munich, where it eventually landed and was met by police. Officers boarded the plane and removed two people.

Although the details of their behaviour have not been revealed by authorities, a fellow passenger told the Liverpool Echo they and others felt “unsafe” as the situation developed.

According to the eyewitness, the cabin crew “tried to intervene and then the captain decided to make an emergency landing at Munich to remove the guy”.

“German police boarded the plane and removed them,” the passenger said. “There was a large presence of police both on the plane and also on the tarmac.”

A spokesperson from easyJet told The Independent: “easyJet can confirm that the flight EZY3409 from Liverpool to Dalaman on 19 April diverted to Munich and was met by police due to two passengers behaving disruptively onboard.

“easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”