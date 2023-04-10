Emergency services attend scene after ‘technical issue’ with Ryanair plane in Dublin

An emergency was declared at Dublin Airport on Sunday, 9 April, after a Ryanair plane experienced a “minor technical issue with its nose-landing gear upon landing.”

No injuries were reported but one person was treated for shock, the airport said.

The airport closed the south runway due to the emergency.

A spokesperson for Daa, the Dublin Airport operator, said: “Dublin Airport Fire Service responded, and the passengers disembarked the aircraft normally once the all clear was given by the airport fire officer.”

