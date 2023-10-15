London Euston travel chaos as points failure causes cancellations and delays
The failures have caused widespread disruption as travellers could not come in or out of the station
Train passengers using London’s Euston station are facing travel chaos after a points failure blocked all lines.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “A points failure at London Euston means all lines are blocked.
“As a result, trains running to / from this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.”
“We’re sorry for the disruption to services in and out of London Euston earlier today while our engineers repaired a fault with the signalling system in the area. Lines have now reopened but while train times return to normal we’d advise passengers to check before they travel by using National Rail Enquiries.”
Lines have now reopened following a points failure but the chaos is expected to continue until 15.30.
Customers have documented the disruption across social media as travellers have been caught up in crowded carriages and stuck on platforms attempting to reach or leave Euston station.
One traveller described the ‘utter chaos’ of her journey when travelling from Milton Keynes to Euston, her one hour journey took four hours.
Advice to passengers
Avanti West Coast
Passengers using Avanti West Coast services can use their ticket on CrossCountry between Reading/Leicester and Birmingham New Street at no extra cost, any reasonable route on East Midlands Railway, LNER between Kings Cross and Edinburgh, Northern between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly and TransPenine Express via any reasonable route.
London Northwestern Railway
Those travelling on LNER services can use Avanti West Coast services via any reasonable route.
Passengers travelling to and from London St Pancras International can use East Midlands Railway and Thameslink between Bedford and Wellingborough.
London Overground
Train services between Watford Junction and London Euston may be terminated at and started back from Kilburn High Road. London Euston will not be served.
More follows on this breaking news story...
