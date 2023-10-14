Fire engulfs ‘hybrid’ car within seconds of starting

A fire engulfed a “hybrid” car within seconds of starting, a dramatic video has shown.

Boxell Removals employees were driving along Crawley Green Road, Luton on October 15 when they noticed a fire had started underneath the Kia in front of them.

One of the workers quickly climbed out of his vehicle and ran after the burning vehicle to alert the driver.

Seconds later, after both the driver and passenger were safe, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are seen attending the scene as large orange flames turn the white vehicle into a blackened charred shell.