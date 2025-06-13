Want the best value five-star hotels in 2025? Staycations are the answer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study by Hotels.com has revealed which UK cities have some of the best value five-star stays, with prices under £200 a night for luxury resorts and high-end accommodation.

The accommodation booking platform has used its hotel listings to create its 2025 Hotel Price Index, revealing where guests should book if they are seeking luxury for less.

The Index has revealed that Brits who are looking to stretch their money further without sacrificing luxury should choose a domestic stay rather than go abroad.

Within the UK’s most popular destinations, a five-star stay averages out at £177 per night, compared to £222 abroad.

However, the key to keeping the price low if staying in the UK is swapping expensive cities like London for other top destinations around the country.

Hotels.com found that the coastal city of Brighton, known for its LGBT+ scene, vibrant nightlife and an array of independent shops, restaurants and bars woven among its picturesque Lanes area, offers five-star rooms for as little as £106 per night.

The Welsh capital, Cardiff, has an average five-star night rate of £150 and Southampton, a city on the southern coast that is well known for its rich maritime history, has five-star stays for £159 per night.

Northern cities such as medieval York and the UK’s music capital, Manchester, also offer five-star hotels starting at £170 a night and £171 a night, respectively.

At the higher end of the table, but still keeping the prices low and value high, is the spa town of Bath at £193 per night and Newcastle at £195 per night.

Seeking out a good value hotel could be crucial for a staycation in the UK, as prices of short-term holiday lets such as Airbnb properties have soared in recent years.

A Which? study found in 2023 that the average price of a one-bed Airbnb or Vrbo in London costs £162 per night.

While short-term rentals give you flexibility on remote locations and control over self-catering, hotels allow guests to take a hands-off approach, with breakfast often included, daily housekeeping services and a wider range of facilities.

Five-star stays go the extra mile, earning the full set of stars for spas, pools, renowned in-house restaurants and exceptional service.

In some UK cities, the price of a five-star hotel is noticeably cheaper than an Airbnb stay in the capital.

Comparing prices to five-star hotels in London, too, which can set guests back on average £306 a night, domestic travellers can save themselves over £100 a night if they swap the capital for another UK city.

Cities abroad favoured by Brits can also charge more than double the price of some domestic five-star hotels, such as in Paris, where a five-star hotel can set you back £505 a night, and Barcelona, for £281 a night.

However, if it's a luxury hotel abroad rather five-star UK staycation that you want, not all is lost when it comes to keeping the prices down.

The Hotel Price Index found that international cities with the best value-for-money five-star hotels included Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, with stays in high-end rooms for as little as £108 per night.

Bangkok, Thailand, also on the list, offers five-star stays for as little as £123 per night, while the Czech Republic can offer luxury accommodation for £136 per night.

